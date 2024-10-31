MSU's Keith Bhonapha, Aidan Chiles and Jack Velling look forward to Indiana

After a heartbreaking 24-17 loss to the archrival the Michigan Wolverines in Ann Arbor last weekend, the Michigan State football team is looking to rebound this weekend as it welcomes undefeated and No. 13-ranked Indiana to Spartan Stadium on Saturday.

Earlier this week, MSU assistant head coach/co-special teams coordinator/running backs coach Keith Bhonapha, quarterback Aidan Chiles and tight end Jack Velling reflected on the loss to the Wolverines and discussed moving forward to the game against the Hoosiers.

Despite the loss to Michigan, one of bright spots from was the performance of running back Nate Carter. Carter carried the ball 19 times for 118 yards (most in his time at Michigan State) and one touchdown in his second appearance in the rivalry game between the Spartans and Wolverines. Coach Bhonapha was impressed by Carter’s breakout performance last Saturday.

“I think overall, that kid just had a hot hand — he was finishing physical, he was puncturing the hole, catching the ball out of the backfield," Bhonapha said about Carter. "It’s exciting when we get a guy like him —who is a team captain, who is a leader on this team — to have that sort of success and be able to continue to ride with him throughout the course of the game."

Indiana brings one of the best rush defenses into this game against the Spartans. IU ranks first in the Big Ten and fourth nationally in rushing yards per game allowed (86.1). MSU’s rushing attack is continuing to improve as the season goes on, averaging 187.5 yards per game and nearly 4.6 yards per carry in the past two games. The Spartans' ground game is coming along at the right time, which Bhonapha alluded to.

“You always want your team to be getting better toward the end," Bhonapha said. "I think from a team standpoint, we’re trying to do that. I think from a run game standpoint, as an offense, that’s happening. So, I’m excited for the challenge (against the Hoosiers). Indiana’s a great run defense. The tape speaks for itself, and some of the stuff they’ve been able to do with the teams that we’re playing, so we’re excited for the challenge. But at the end of the day, we have to stick with our fundamentals and our keys of making sure we continue to build on where we left from this past week."