3-2-1 Preview vs. Indiana: 3 key stats, 2 things we want to see, 1 best bet

Let’s get ready for another big game at Spartan Stadium as Michigan State hosts Indiana and see if we can rally from our first Best Bet loss of the season.

This week, we are going with three key stats, two things we want to see and one best bet.

We need a vibe shift for this one. Yes, typically we do three things we want to see and two key stats, but the funk of last week is lingering too long. We need to change something up, so this is the best I can do here.

Five

That’s how many field goals Indiana has attempted this year, which is an onion of a stat. There are PLENTY of layers to this one.

First off, they’ve made all five attempts. Great. Not the point.

The thesis here is that the Hoosiers are elite at scoring points in multiples of six. Not three. Perhaps you already knew that the Hoosiers were second in the nation (and first in the Big Ten) at 46.5 points per game. Only Miami (FL.) scores more points per game (46.8). However, did you know they have the fifth-best touchdown rate in the red zone at 83%? That’s 39 red zone touchdowns on a nation-high 47 red zone trips.

Look, I get it, Indiana hasn’t had the hardest schedule, you might say. But, no matter what eight teams it has played, those are indisputably incredible numbers.

Quarterback Kurtis Rourke is so efficient and smart with the ball. Indiana stole the Spartans' blueprint of getting a great Wake Forest running back transfer in the portal with Justice Ellison. The Hoosiers' offensive line grades in the top-20 for both run and pass blocking, per Pro Football Focus.

Not to give everyone the spooks on Halloween, but this is a scary offense.

Zero

That’s how many points the Indiana defense has allowed in the first quarter. I KNOW, MORE FUN STATS FOR SPARTAN FANS!

The Hoosiers have a top-10 run defense at opposing yards per carry, allowing just 3.04 yards. They also lead the Big Ten in sacks, checking in at 24 total. The Hoosiers' red zone defense is also middle of the pack in the country, but apparently that's all you need to be to stop the Spartans in the red zone. It’s fine.

Now, Michigan State is no stranger to seeing a strong defensive front, having just done so the last game against Michigan. The Spartans were able to move the ball on the ground pretty well for the second consecutive game after starting with a below-average attack. Quarterback Aidan Chiles will also certainly be the most athletic quarterback they Hoosiers have seen this year.

It’s not a hopeless battle by any means, but certainly will be a tough one.

15

That’s how many fourth down conversion attempts Indiana has this year – fourth most in the conference. None of these are “desperation at the end of games, we need to go for it no matter what” attempts, obviously.

This stat is highlighted because IU head coach Curt Cignetti and company are aggressive when it comes to game management. If MSU gets a stop on third-and-3 in the red zone, don’t sit down and expect the field goal unit to come out on fourth down. If you are the Spartans, stay on your feet and get ready for another huge stop.