Locked On Spartans: MSU goes the weak route after Big Ten's decision

in other news
Game thread: Michigan State vs. Ferris State (exhibition)
Michigan State has its final exhibition game before the regular season. Stay tuned for live updates from Breslin Center.
MSU's Carson Cooper has three targets for 2024-2025 men’s basketball season
Michigan State junior center Carson Cooper has three targets he wants to hit during his junior year.
Big Ten Issues Statement on MSU-UM End of Game Incident
The Big Ten Conference has issued an official statement on the end of game incident on the field Saturday night.
Ohio 2026 RB Favour Akih talks Michigan State offer: 'I was super excited'
Following a recent visit to East Lansing, class of 2026 running back Favour Akih breaks down his Michigan State offer.
Locked On Spartans: More of the same from MSU, UM in post-fight aftermath
If you ever wondered why Michigan is the way they are, just take a look at another example of the media protecting them.
in other news
Game thread: Michigan State vs. Ferris State (exhibition)
Michigan State has its final exhibition game before the regular season. Stay tuned for live updates from Breslin Center.
MSU's Carson Cooper has three targets for 2024-2025 men’s basketball season
Michigan State junior center Carson Cooper has three targets he wants to hit during his junior year.
Big Ten Issues Statement on MSU-UM End of Game Incident
The Big Ten Conference has issued an official statement on the end of game incident on the field Saturday night.
Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller was underwhelming in the response to the Big Ten going against precedent they set two years ago. What do we actually want to see, and why do the last few days of statements from leadership make zero sense.
Plus, we look at Saturday's game against Indiana and talk about why the Hoosiers RPO offense is actually something to keep an eye on. We end with talking about Michigan State men's basketball in the Spartans' exhibition win over Ferris State before five best bets, too.
- CB
- RB
- DT
- OLB
- WR
- PRO
- OLB
- CB
- OT
- TE