Locked On Spartans: MSU goes the weak route after Big Ten's decision

Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller was underwhelming in the response to the Big Ten going against precedent they set two years ago. What do we actually want to see, and why do the last few days of statements from leadership make zero sense.

Plus, we look at Saturday's game against Indiana and talk about why the Hoosiers RPO offense is actually something to keep an eye on. We end with talking about Michigan State men's basketball in the Spartans' exhibition win over Ferris State before five best bets, too.