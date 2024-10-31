Advertisement

Game thread: Michigan State vs. Ferris State (exhibition)

Game thread: Michigan State vs. Ferris State (exhibition)

Michigan State has its final exhibition game before the regular season. Stay tuned for live updates from Breslin Center.

 • Brendan Moore
MSU's Carson Cooper has three targets for 2024-2025 men’s basketball season

MSU's Carson Cooper has three targets for 2024-2025 men’s basketball season

Michigan State junior center Carson Cooper has three targets he wants to hit during his junior year.

 • Jay Yaney
Big Ten Issues Statement on MSU-UM End of Game Incident

Big Ten Issues Statement on MSU-UM End of Game Incident

The Big Ten Conference has issued an official statement on the end of game incident on the field Saturday night.

 • Kevin Knight
Ohio 2026 RB Favour Akih talks Michigan State offer: 'I was super excited'

Ohio 2026 RB Favour Akih talks Michigan State offer: 'I was super excited'

Following a recent visit to East Lansing, class of 2026 running back Favour Akih breaks down his Michigan State offer.

 • Lee Wardlaw
Locked On Spartans: More of the same from MSU, UM in post-fight aftermath

Locked On Spartans: More of the same from MSU, UM in post-fight aftermath

If you ever wondered why Michigan is the way they are, just take a look at another example of the media protecting them.

 • Matt Sheehan

• Brendan Moore
Published Oct 31, 2024
Locked On Spartans: MSU goes the weak route after Big Ten's decision
Matt Sheehan  •  Spartans Illustrated
Staff Writer
Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller was underwhelming in the response to the Big Ten going against precedent they set two years ago. What do we actually want to see, and why do the last few days of statements from leadership make zero sense.

Plus, we look at Saturday's game against Indiana and talk about why the Hoosiers RPO offense is actually something to keep an eye on. We end with talking about Michigan State men's basketball in the Spartans' exhibition win over Ferris State before five best bets, too.

