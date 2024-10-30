Film Room: Michigan State vs. Michigan

As we put a bow on rivalry week, I wanted to take a retrospective look back at what went right and wrong in Michigan State's loss at Michigan.

Offensively, I was impressed with Michigan State's discipline and capability running the ball, but felt that Michigan was able to effectively take away the explosiveness from MSU's vertical passing game by keeping two safeties deep and defending MSU — similar to the way it defended Ohio State last year.

I also give my take on MSU's last offensive play, and why Michigan's ability to get pass rush pressure forced a conservative game plan passing the ball. I also offer some thoughts on how that conservative gam eplan could have still included a couple of attempts at stretching the field vertically.

The offensive film breakdown video can be watched below.