Film Room: Michigan State vs. Michigan

Locked On Spartans: More of the same from MSU, UM in post-fight aftermath
If you ever wondered why Michigan is the way they are, just take a look at another example of the media protecting them.
Michigan State Football: Takeaways from the 24-17 loss to Michigan
The Spartans fell short in Saturday's rivalry game. What can we learn from the loss?
Jonathan Smith 'will not forget' his first Michigan State vs. Michigan game
Smith: "After experiencing this thing one time, this thing is different and that crystallized for me on Saturday."
2025 three-star TE Emmett Bork flips from Michigan State to Wisconsin
Class of 2025 three-star tight end Emmett Bork has flipped his commitment from Michigan State to Wisconsin. More here.
Photo Gallery: Michigan State vs. Michigan at the Big House, Oct. 26, 2024
Relive the action in Michigan State's loss to rival Michigan, 24-17, through Spartans Illustrated's photo gallery.
As we put a bow on rivalry week, I wanted to take a retrospective look back at what went right and wrong in Michigan State's loss at Michigan.
Offensively, I was impressed with Michigan State's discipline and capability running the ball, but felt that Michigan was able to effectively take away the explosiveness from MSU's vertical passing game by keeping two safeties deep and defending MSU — similar to the way it defended Ohio State last year.
I also give my take on MSU's last offensive play, and why Michigan's ability to get pass rush pressure forced a conservative game plan passing the ball. I also offer some thoughts on how that conservative gam eplan could have still included a couple of attempts at stretching the field vertically.
The offensive film breakdown video can be watched below.
