Dr. Green and White Bad Betting Advice, Week 10: Masquerade

Just in time for Halloween, this week is a good lesson that in life, some people go through life wearing a mask.

Tonight, the kids on the block might be wearing a mask of Shrunken Head Bob, Beetlejuice, Catnap, Lady Deadpool, or Wolverine. Some of the kids might be dressed as Prima Donnas. One of the more old-school local troublemakers might even pretend to be Superman.

I hear that Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti plans to dress as the cowardly lion this year. A lot of folks in southeast Michigan seem to be wearing their clown masks. But that isn't just a Halloween thing. Sometimes those poor fools just make me laugh.

In the context of college football, even though we are now 10 weeks into the season, we still don't know who some of these teams really are. For example, a team dressed in red from the south will be visiting East Lansing this week. With an 8-0 record at the end of October, it must be Alabama, or Georgia, or Ohio State, right? Who is this masked team?

It turns out that the undefeated opponent visiting Spartan Stadium this week is none other that the Indiana Hoosiers. For several weeks, I believed that the Hoosiers were hiding behind a weak strength of schedule and were masquerading as a Big Ten contender.

But I must now question this assumption after seeing the Hoosiers absolutely dismantle Nebraska one week before the Cornhuskers pushed Ohio State to the brink. I now believe that Indiana is not just a dark horse Big Ten contender. The Hoosiers are a bona fide College Football Playoff contender as well.

As for the Spartans, we cannot be sure who they really are behind the mask either. After a sharp performance over Iowa two weeks ago, the Green and White once again let a potential victory slip through in an emotional loss against Michigan in Ann Arbor.

Was the win over the Hawkeyes an illusion like an itch on a phantom limb? Is this team inching towards a breakthrough or limping to the finish line? Who are the Spartans, really, behind their paper mask? Are they simply masquerading as team good enough to play in a bowl?

This week will provide yet another opportunity to find out. Their mettle will be tested once again and they will be challenged to bounce back. Will the Spartans rise up or will they be knocked down once more? Only time will tell.