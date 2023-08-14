Michigan State is looking to make a move on campus rule changes required - and the application process to be approved - for alcohol sales at Spartan Stadium to begin this fall. University staff are targeting the Sept. 16 home matchup against Washington as the first game to be able to offer alcohol sales.

The MSU Board of Trustees is currently scheduled to hold a special meeting Wednesday, Aug. 16 on which the fourth agenda item is a revision to Ordinance 21.00 and an authorization for university staff to pursue the application for certain liquor licenses required from the State of Michigan to allow for sales. Previously, the next board meeting on the calendar that would have allowed for this change was not scheduled until Sept. 8.

MSU is targeting the home games of Washington (Sept. 16), Maryland (Sept. 23), Michigan (Oct. 21), and Nebraska (Nov. 4) for alcohol sales. Home matchups against Central Michigan (Sept. 1) and Richmond (Sept. 9) are coming up too soon on the calendar following recent legal changes for the university to have the needed steps in place for sales of alcoholic beverages.

The resolution before the board explicitly mentions the goal is to have sales in place for the 5 p.m. eastern time game against the Huskies on Sept. 16. A new member of the Big Ten beginning next year, UW enters the season ranked No. 10 in the preseason AP Poll released earlier today.

Michigan State spokesperson Emily Gerken Guerrant confirmed to Spartans Illustrated that the university has spoken with the Michigan Liquor Control Commission regarding its intent to file an application for alcohol licenses. The MLCC advised MSU that the process could take around 30 days to complete, but cannot make any guarantees.

An MLCC spokesperson further confirmed to Spartans Illustrated that an application can have several parts to it that can require follow-up questions which would need to be addressed by MLCC staff. The speed of processing liquor license applications thus can depend on the responsiveness of the applicant.