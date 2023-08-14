MSU hopes to sell alcohol at Washington, Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska games
Michigan State is looking to make a move on campus rule changes required - and the application process to be approved - for alcohol sales at Spartan Stadium to begin this fall. University staff are targeting the Sept. 16 home matchup against Washington as the first game to be able to offer alcohol sales.
The MSU Board of Trustees is currently scheduled to hold a special meeting Wednesday, Aug. 16 on which the fourth agenda item is a revision to Ordinance 21.00 and an authorization for university staff to pursue the application for certain liquor licenses required from the State of Michigan to allow for sales. Previously, the next board meeting on the calendar that would have allowed for this change was not scheduled until Sept. 8.
MSU is targeting the home games of Washington (Sept. 16), Maryland (Sept. 23), Michigan (Oct. 21), and Nebraska (Nov. 4) for alcohol sales. Home matchups against Central Michigan (Sept. 1) and Richmond (Sept. 9) are coming up too soon on the calendar following recent legal changes for the university to have the needed steps in place for sales of alcoholic beverages.
The resolution before the board explicitly mentions the goal is to have sales in place for the 5 p.m. eastern time game against the Huskies on Sept. 16. A new member of the Big Ten beginning next year, UW enters the season ranked No. 10 in the preseason AP Poll released earlier today.
Michigan State spokesperson Emily Gerken Guerrant confirmed to Spartans Illustrated that the university has spoken with the Michigan Liquor Control Commission regarding its intent to file an application for alcohol licenses. The MLCC advised MSU that the process could take around 30 days to complete, but cannot make any guarantees.
An MLCC spokesperson further confirmed to Spartans Illustrated that an application can have several parts to it that can require follow-up questions which would need to be addressed by MLCC staff. The speed of processing liquor license applications thus can depend on the responsiveness of the applicant.
READ MORE:
A behind the scenes look at the implementation of alcohol sales at MSU
Three things to know about the implementation of alcohol sales at MSU
All 15 public universities in Michigan were given legal authorization to apply for licenses to sell alcoholic beverages at intercollegiate athletic events when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Senate Bill 247 into law as Public Act No. 96 on July 18. Universities in the state are allowed up to five licenses each for sales of alcohol within the public areas of facilities that are customarily used for athletic events.
To date, both Michigan State and Michigan were able to provide alcohol to attendees at football games in suites while Central Michigan and Eastern Michigan obtained special one-day licenses as non-profits that allowed sales at football and basketball games in prior years. Western Michigan had already been approved for the same one-day licenses for the Broncos' 2023 football season as well.
Based on the resolution before the board, MSU officials are also planning to apply for either a Class C or a Tavern license to sell alcoholic beverages at the Breslin Student Events Center, Munn Ice Arena, and Old College Field in addition to Spartan Stadium.
Breslin is home to the men's and women's basketball teams along with the volleyball team once again for 2023 home matches. Munn hosts the men's ice hockey team. Meanwhile, Old College Field is the site of three different stadiums within its footprint, including DeMartin Stadium for men's and women's soccer, McLane Stadium for the baseball team, and Secchia Stadium for the softball team.
Under the new law, universities can begin sales of alcohol up to one hour before an event and must conclude sales at the end of the event. Patrons under the law are allowed up to a half hour after the event's conclusion to finish consumption. Licenses will allow for the sale of alcohol up to 100 days per calendar year for college sporting events at up to five campus facilities, while other events at university facilities can be used for no more than five days per year.
The university also notes in the resolution being considered by trustees that revenue remaining after expenses will be shared between the athletic department, Student Life & Engagement, and University Health and Wellbeing with a portion dedicated to health promotion. Those revenues will first have to cover one-time costs and operating expenses for the sale of alcoholic beverages.
Notably, MSU officials participated in the lobbying efforts to pass the bill into law allowing for alcohol sales. In testimony before the Michigan Senate, officials highlighted data from 11 other Big Ten universities that allow alcohol sales which shows incidents during athletic events that involved alcohol or attendees who overconsumed before the event were markedly down in numbers following the sale of alcohol at the events.
Of the Spartans' home games this fall that officials are aiming to have alcohol sales for, a visit from Michigan on Oct. 21 looms large with the game reportedly being targeted for a primetime start of 7:30 p.m. ET. Other home games besides the previously mentioned Washington matchup are awaiting start times with the exception of Maryland which is slated for a 3:30 p.m kick.