Michigan State football is nearing the kick off to its 2023 season against Central Michigan on Friday, Sept. 1. The Spartans will have six home games at Spartan Stadium this season, five road games, and the “neutral site” game against Penn State at Ford Field in Detroit, which was announced in May. If you are attending a game at Spartan Stadium this fall, here is some information and some changes to make note of before heading to East Lansing.

Tailgating

A football gameday is not complete with a pregame tailgate. In years past, the public tailgating lot has primarily been located at Cherry Lane Park, on the southeast corner of Shaw Lane and Harrison Road. The public lot has been moved south to the corner of Harrison Road, between Wilson Road and Trowbridge Road. (see picture).

The new public tailgating lot location.

According to a MSU Board of Trustees memorandum from June 16, the Trustee Committee on Budget and Finance authorized the MSU administration to begin a new $200 million “Student Recreation and Wellness Center” to be built on the site of Cherry Lane Park. Trees have already been cleared on the planned site for the new facility. The 293,000 square foot building will feature a turf arena, indoor track, multiple gymnasiums and basketball courts, exercise studios, swimming pool, classrooms and locker rooms. The walk to Spartan Stadium from this new tailgating lot could be close to a mile, depending on where the tailgate is and the route taken to the stadium. The cost to park in this lot will be $30.00. Those who would prefer to avoid the walk should park in Lot 89 at the corner of Mt. Hope Road and Farm Lane. In a change from previous years, parking in this lot will cost $20.00 and includes a free shuttle to and from the northeast corner of Spartan Stadium. The shuttle begins two hours prior to kickoff and returns to the parking lot for a "reasonable time after the game." Accessible parking costs $30.00 in Lot 48 (Natural Resource Building) and also includes free shuttle service to Spartan Stadium. For this service, enter from Trowbridge off Red Cedar or Farm Lane. Tailgating lots will open at 7:00 AM on days when the game is scheduled to start before 5:00 PM and at 11:00 AM when the game is slated to start at 5:00 PM or later.

Tickets to the games

The official ticket partner of Michigan State Athletics has long been StubHub. That has now changed to SeatGeek. The Spartan Ticket Office can’t guarantee the validity of tickets purchased anywhere other than SeatGeek or the Spartan Ticket Office itself. This season marks the 100th anniversary of Spartan Stadium. The venue opened in 1923 and the capacity was a mere 13,064. Today, Spartan Stadium sits just under 75,000 fans. To commemorate the anniversary, the season tickets are marked with a commemorative logo and feature pictures of some of the greatest Spartans that played their college football inside Spartan Stadium. On the ticket for the first game of the season is an image of Spartan Stadium in its infancy from 1924. Also noted on the ticket, is that the opening game of the season against Central Michigan will be the annual “Stripe the Stadium” game. Even sections are expected to wear green and odd sections and students are expected to wear white. On the game two ticket for the game against Richmond is a 1952 image of MSU Athletics Hall of Fame member Jim Ellis. Ellis helped propel the Spartans to an undefeated, 9-0 season and a National Championship.

Tickets for Game 1 and Game 2.

Two time National Champion running back Clinton Jones is depicted on the ticket for game three of the 2023 season against future Big Ten foe Washington. Jones was selected second overall in the 1967 NFL Draft after totaling over 2,000 rushing yards and 23 total touchdowns as a Spartan. On the game four ticket against Maryland, a picture from 1987 featuring Lorenzo White is shown. White was a two-time All-American during his Spartan career. He also finished fourth in Heisman Trophy voting two separate times (1985 and 1987). White ran for an impressive 2,066 yards in the 1985 season. The Sept. 23 clash against Maryland is homecoming weekend in East Lansing. Fans will be encouraged to wear vintage MSU gear to Spartan Stadium.

Tickets for Game 3 and Game 4.

After the first four games of the year are at home, MSU will return to the friendly confines of Spartan Stadium once in October and once in November. On Oct. 21 against Michigan, the theme for the rivalry game is “Go Green. Wear Green.” On the ticket for this game is a 1999 image of TJ Duckett. Duckett ran for 3,379 yards in his three seasons with the Spartans. Duckett was 2-1 in his Spartan career in games against Michigan. On Nov. 3, 2001, the Spartans trailed the Wolverines, 24-20, with just one second left on the clock. On the final play of the game, Duckett caught a one-yard touchdown pass in the back of the end zone to lift MSU over Michigan, creating one of the most famous moments in Spartan Stadium history. The final home game for Michigan State this season will be on Nov. 4 against Nebraska. Tight end Charlie Gantt from 2010 is depicted on the ticket. He caught 65 passes for 951 yards and nine scores in his three seasons with MSU but his touchdown on Sept. 18, 2010 was by far his most memorable. Michigan State trailed Notre Dame by a field goal in overtime and Coach Mark Dantonio sent his field goal unit on to the field in an apparent attempt to send the game to a second overtime. Instead, Dantonio executed an all-timer when, on fourth-and 14, he told punter Aaron Bates to forgo the hold on the field goal attempt. Bates scrambled to find Gantt streaking down the field for a 29-yard touchdown reception and a 34-31 win in front of a delirious night crowd at Spartan Stadium.

Tickets for Game 5 and Game 6.

Season tickets are still currently on sale. Single game tickets for all home games, except Michigan, will go on sale to the public on Wednesday, August 9 at 12:01 a.m. Tickets for the Michigan game will go on sale to the public on Thursday, August 31 if there are any available. There most likely will not be any available as season ticket holders will get priority access for additional tickets to the Michigan game. Spartan Fund members will be able to purchase tickets for the rivalry game in their Spartan Fund priority order. For more ticket information, click here.