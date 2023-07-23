Earlier this week, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bipartisan bill allowing the 15 public universities in the State of Michigan, including Michigan State University, to apply for licenses to sell alcoholic beverages at intercollegiate athletic events. For a behind the scenes look at what that means for Michigan State University, click here. Here are three things to know about the bill and how alcohol sales will be implemented at MSU.

No. 1: There are still hoops to jump through before alcohol can be served at sporting events

Those thinking alcoholic beverages will be served at Spartan Stadium opening night against Central Michigan on Sept. 1 are mistaken. There are still hoops to jump through for this to happen. There is a Michigan State University ordinance that prohibits the consumption and possession of alcoholic beverages during all intercollegiate athletic contests and during entertainment programs that are open to the general public in all athletic facilities. In order for MSU to serve alcoholic beverages at sporting events, this ordinance needs to be repealed by the university's Board of Trustees. While there is little doubt that the trustees will repeal the ordinance, there are still infrastructural issues that need to be solved afterwards. A university spokesperson said MSU is committed to "identifying a process" to begin serving alcohol, "keeping safety and the fan experience in mind.” Large equipment needs to be purchased facilitate alcoholic beverage sales. Also, additional staff needs to be hired. Under the new law, individuals that sell alcohol must complete a server training program which also takes time. While MSU could have done some of this in advance, it figured the best way to do it would be to take its time and not rush into it.

No. 2: Money is not the main priority

MSU's objective is to sell alcoholic beverages in the safest manner possible rather than the quickest, according to sources involved with the decision making who spoke to Spartans Illustrated. It is not just all about the revenue for the Spartans' athletic department. The sale of alcoholic beverages will happen eventually, but MSU is going to ease its way into it. The administration's goal is to establish alcohol sales in as safe and sustainable of a way as possible rather than getting it out quickly (and far and wide across campus) to ensure the biggest dollar in the school's pockets. This also doesn’t mean that beer or wine will be dirt cheap once it does go on sale inside Spartan Stadium, Breslin Center or Munn Ice Arena. After all, money makes the world go round and MSU's budget needs a net positive cash flow from the sale of alcohol. What this means is that MSU is not planning to go "all in" to begin with. According to sources, each athletic venue on campus will be reviewed independently to see if alcohol sales make sense. This is a good approach, balancing the desire to serve alcohol to those who are interested while also not disrupting more family-oriented events.

No. 3: This brings Michigan State up to speed with the rest of the Big Ten

The NCAA started allowing alcohol sales at college sporting events in 2019 and most Big Ten schools have capitalized on that. Michigan State University and the University of Michigan were the lone exceptions. It is also worth noting that the University of Nebraska-Lincoln sold alcoholic beverages at men’s and women’s basketball games starting last season under a two-year trial period approved by the Nebraska system's Board of Regents, but that trial does not apply to football games. This was one of the main reasons why MSU wants to sell alcohol at sporting events. The school wants to be on par with all the other Big Ten universities for its game day experience. MSU doesn’t want anyone to have a negative experience at its university compared to other Big Ten institutions. MSU wants to allow fans who wish to consume alcohol in a safe manner to do so. It sounds like MSU's approach in implementing alcohol sales will follow the same trajectory as other projects, making sure to build consensus across campus while taking into account the input of affected stakeholders.