A behind the scenes look at the implementation of alcohol sales at MSU
It is not a matter of if at this point. It is more so a matter of when.
While it's unlikely that Michigan State University will be selling alcohol in the stands at Spartan Stadium when the MSU football team takes the field against Central Michigan on September 1, 2023, there is a definite chance that those who gather to cheer on the men’s or women’s basketball teams this winter will be able to enjoy a can of beer or a glass of wine in the Breslin Center.
For the first time in Michigan State's history, it’s at least a possibility now, after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bipartisan bill allowing for the state’s 15 universities to apply for licenses to sell alcohol at intercollegiate sporting events.
Spartans Illustrated talked with MSU spokesperson Dan Olsen and a few other Spartan sources about the subject. Here is what we found.
Olsen acknowledged the new law but said that there are a few steps for the university to take before they can offer this option at MSU.
"We are working through some of the logistics related to that," said Olsen. "We cannot speak definitively at this time on whether we would be ready by the fall. We are, however, committed to identifying a process by which this can happen, keeping safety and the fan experience in mind."
Spartans Illustrated reached out to a few sources at the university who were willing to talk a bit about MSU's plans but were not authorized to speak on the record. As you might imagine, this will be a multi-stage process, eliminating barriers first, and then putting in new processes to account for the new law.
First thing's first, the Board of Trustees will need to take action to repeal the second part of this university ordinance:
"The consumption and possession of alcoholic beverages is prohibited (a) in classrooms, lecture halls, laboratories, the libraries, and the chapel, and (b) during all intercollegiate athletic contests and during entertainment programs that are open to the general public, in the concourses and outdoor seating areas at Spartan Stadium, the arena and concourses at Breslin Student Events Center, and in all other athletic facilities."
That won't necessarily be a difficult thing to do, but the trustees aren't scheduled to meet until Friday, September 8 - which is, of course, after MSU kicks off the football season in Spartan Stadium.
Once the trustees give their approval – and there is no reason to think that they won’t – there will be large equipment purchases that need to be made and additional staff that need to be hired. It’s important to note that, under this new law, the sales and service of alcohol must be conducted by individuals who have successfully completed a server training program and who are not volunteering for an organization as part of a fund-raising activity for the organization. This is obviously quite different than how the university currently runs its concessions stands.
If MSU engages in sales of alcohol at Spartan Stadium, Breslin Center, Jenison Fieldhouse, et all, the sales will be handled by trained individuals, not by volunteers who are raising funds for their non-profit organizations by working the typical concession stands at MSU sporting events.
In 2001, the Michigan Liquor Control Commission (MLCC), which licenses and regulates the alcoholic liquor industry in Michigan, enacted a mandatory training requirement for businesses that serve or sell alcoholic beverages. Due to this requirement, a certified server is legally required to be on site whenever alcohol is sold. The courses required by the MLCC teach trainees how to serve alcohol and prevent alcohol-related incidents. This certification will be mandatory for those handling alcohol sales at collegiate sporting events in Michigan, including at Michigan State University.
Making things even more challenging in this regard is the fact that there is currently a shortage in the hospitality industry.
Another challenge is the fact that Michigan State couldn't really do a lot of work in advance of the legislative change. While this bill was making its way through the Michigan Legislature, leadership at MSU decided that a safe implementation was more important than a quick implementation. If putting a process in place that resulted in the safest possible result was going to take extra time, than that would be ok. There is consensus at the university that it will not rush to make this happen by a certain date. The priority is not the money, the priority is doing it in a safe manner.
You might laugh to yourself and think otherwise, but the conversations Spartans Illustrated has had with sources at the university have confirmed that MSU is not looking at this as a revenue-maximizing opportunity. In fact, while the law allows for universities to have up to five distinct licenses at five different venues, MSU is not necessarily going to immediately go all in on every opportunity to sell alcohol at all events across campus.
Sources have indicated that the university will look at each environment differently. Is a soccer, baseball, or softball game the same as a football game that involves tailgating or corporate events? Probably not. Each venue will be looked at separately and the circumstances will be evaluated individually.
The main reason why Michigan State is moving forward with plans to allow alcohol in the stands at intercollegiate events is to put MSU on par with other Big Ten universities, allow those who want to partake in alcohol in a safe way to do it, and for attendees to not have a different experience than they would at other Big Ten institutions.
It's not about the money.
The legal details behind the change
The bill that established this new law was passed overwhelmingly by the Michigan House of Representatives (85-23) and the Michigan Senate (34-2) on June 27, was approved by the governor on July 18, and was presented to the Secretary of State on July 19 where it was given immediate effect. That means, technically, the 15 public universities in Michigan can now apply for a maximum of five tavern or five class C licenses (or any combination of five tavern or class C licenses).
The new law tasks the Michigan Liquor Control Commission with issuing the licenses to each of the governing boards of the public universities who apply. Once approved, these licenses could only be used for scheduled events within the public area of a facility on university property that was customarily used for intercollegiate athletics events.
These licenses require that the sales and service of alcohol may not begin until one hour before the start of the event and must end when the game ends. The consumption of alcohol by patrons may begin one hour before the start of the event and must end within 30 minutes of the end of the event. Separate licenses will be issued for each facility on university property that is used customarily for intercollegiate athletic events and the sales and service of alcohol may only be conducted at fixed locations within those licensed premises. It is also worth noting that dispensing machines are prohibited for universities with these licenses.
For those curious as to the difference between a class C license and a tavern license, it basically comes down to which types of alcoholic liquor are permitted to be sold. Under Michigan’s Liquor Control Code, a class C licensee and a tavern licensee are both designed for retail sales for on-premises consumption. The difference between the two is that the class C licensee may sell beer, wine, mixed spirit drink, and spirits, while a tavern licensee can only sell beer and wine. Each university which applies for these licenses will get to choose which approach they wish to take.
Another interesting condition of the new law requires the universities to provide, in writing to the MLCC, a list of the dates and times of the events for which each license would be used. These licenses could not be used for more than 100 days per calendar year, in aggregate, for all licenses combined, for intercollegiate athletic scheduled events. Also, if a university wants to sell spirits or mixed drinks between noon on Sunday and 2:00am on Monday, it may, but it will have to request a special permit from the MLCC to do so.
In addition to selling alcohol at sporting events, the new law will also allow universities to use these licenses for up to five days per calendar year, in aggregate, for all licenses combined, for other scheduled events. The law doesn’t put parameters around what these five days might look like, but one doesn't have to imagine too hard what it might look like -- a special alumni event at the Breslin Center, or a wedding inside Spartan Stadium, or a donor dinner inside Jenison Field House. The sky is the limit.
The National Collegiate Athletics Association began allowing alcohol sales at college athletic events in 2019 and this new law brings NCAA-affiliated universities in Michigan up to speed with the vast majority of the schools in the Big Ten Conference. At this point, Michigan State University and the University of Michigan are two of only three Big Ten schools that do not sell alcohol during the most widely attended athletic competitions.
If the Board of Regents at UM and the Board of Trustees at MSU approve and move forward with alcohol sales, that would leave Nebraska as the sole dry Big Ten University, at least for football games, for the time being. The Huskers began selling alcohol at city owned athletic facilities this past winter for men's and women's basketball games, but athletic department staff have not given any signal when the football stadium will have alcohol sales for the general public outside of luxury suites that have historically offered it.
For what it’s worth, a representative of MSU’s Department of Public Safety testified in support of the bill on June 20, 2023. The following entities also indicated their support for the bill on the same date: Michigan Liquor Control Commission, Western Michigan University, Eastern Michigan University, Oakland University, the Michigan Licensed Beverage Association, and the Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association. The Michigan Alcohol Policy Promoting Health & Safety indicated opposition to the bill.
Spartans Illustrated will have more information on this new law and its implementation by Michigan State University as circumstances warrant. We welcome your comments on this topic in the Spartans Illustrated Message Board.