It is not a matter of if at this point. It is more so a matter of when.

While it's unlikely that Michigan State University will be selling alcohol in the stands at Spartan Stadium when the MSU football team takes the field against Central Michigan on September 1, 2023, there is a definite chance that those who gather to cheer on the men’s or women’s basketball teams this winter will be able to enjoy a can of beer or a glass of wine in the Breslin Center.

For the first time in Michigan State's history, it’s at least a possibility now, after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bipartisan bill allowing for the state’s 15 universities to apply for licenses to sell alcohol at intercollegiate sporting events.

Spartans Illustrated talked with MSU spokesperson Dan Olsen and a few other Spartan sources about the subject. Here is what we found.

Olsen acknowledged the new law but said that there are a few steps for the university to take before they can offer this option at MSU.

"We are working through some of the logistics related to that," said Olsen. "We cannot speak definitively at this time on whether we would be ready by the fall. We are, however, committed to identifying a process by which this can happen, keeping safety and the fan experience in mind."

Spartans Illustrated reached out to a few sources at the university who were willing to talk a bit about MSU's plans but were not authorized to speak on the record. As you might imagine, this will be a multi-stage process, eliminating barriers first, and then putting in new processes to account for the new law.

First thing's first, the Board of Trustees will need to take action to repeal the second part of this university ordinance:

"The consumption and possession of alcoholic beverages is prohibited (a) in classrooms, lecture halls, laboratories, the libraries, and the chapel, and (b) during all intercollegiate athletic contests and during entertainment programs that are open to the general public, in the concourses and outdoor seating areas at Spartan Stadium, the arena and concourses at Breslin Student Events Center, and in all other athletic facilities."

That won't necessarily be a difficult thing to do, but the trustees aren't scheduled to meet until Friday, September 8 - which is, of course, after MSU kicks off the football season in Spartan Stadium.

Once the trustees give their approval – and there is no reason to think that they won’t – there will be large equipment purchases that need to be made and additional staff that need to be hired. It’s important to note that, under this new law, the sales and service of alcohol must be conducted by individuals who have successfully completed a server training program and who are not volunteering for an organization as part of a fund-raising activity for the organization. This is obviously quite different than how the university currently runs its concessions stands.

If MSU engages in sales of alcohol at Spartan Stadium, Breslin Center, Jenison Fieldhouse, et all, the sales will be handled by trained individuals, not by volunteers who are raising funds for their non-profit organizations by working the typical concession stands at MSU sporting events.

In 2001, the Michigan Liquor Control Commission (MLCC), which licenses and regulates the alcoholic liquor industry in Michigan, enacted a mandatory training requirement for businesses that serve or sell alcoholic beverages. Due to this requirement, a certified server is legally required to be on site whenever alcohol is sold. The courses required by the MLCC teach trainees how to serve alcohol and prevent alcohol-related incidents. This certification will be mandatory for those handling alcohol sales at collegiate sporting events in Michigan, including at Michigan State University.

Making things even more challenging in this regard is the fact that there is currently a shortage in the hospitality industry.