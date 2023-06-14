The day many Michigan State fans have been waiting for could be near as alcohol sales in Spartan Stadium are one step closer. What still needs to happen in Lansing for this to happen, and how could this help Michigan State financially?

Also, Payton Thorne chatted about his departure from Michigan State in a recent podcast to all but reaffirm what we thought happened those days leading up to his transfer. And with Big Ten football scrapping divisions, The Athletic put out a piece wondering what would've happened if divisions never existed. What would've happened to those 2010, 2014 and other MSU teams?

We then end with a series of mailbag questions from how we would help Mel Tucker to who our other favorite college teams are.

Update: On Wednesday, the Michigan Senate approved a bill to allow alcohol sales at university stadiums.