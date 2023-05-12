While Keon Coleman's talent level would obviously be missed if he indeed does not return to East Lansing, the Michigan State wide receivers room might not be in as bad of shape as some believe. Coleman entered the transfer portal on April 30, but there are some hungry receivers left on the roster who are looking to make an impact for the team in 2023.

Redshirt junior Christian Fitzpatrick is one of those wideouts who is looking forward to the fall. A transfer portal addition for Michigan State in 2021, via Louisville, Fitzpatrick was a name wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins spoke highly of during spring practice. Hawkins says Fitzpatrick provides a size advantage at the position.

The roughly 6-foot-4 or 6-foot-5, 218-pound receiver could be a problem for opponents due to his size and skills.

"Fitz is our biggest receiver," Hawkins said about Fitzpatrick in April. "The challenge with him is getting him to understand that he's 6-(foot)-5 and has to play 6-(foot)-5. I think he's done a tremendous job this spring of playing physical.

"If we were starting the season right now, he'd be in the rotation. He's competing for playing time."

While most of his impact for the Green and White has been on special teams thus far, Fitzpatrick says he's hungry to get reps on offense and use his size to make plays.

"God blessed me with being 6-(foot)-4, 220-plus (pounds)," Fitzpatrick said. "So going out there and being able to use that physicality and go out there and use that body, not everybody can physically match up with you."

Fitzpatrick is working on his consistency heading into the 2023 season.

"Being able to hone in — and every play make them feel me — that's been a focus for me this spring," Fitzpatrick said.

Fitzpatrick is a Southfield, Michigan native, and was a three-star recruit coming out of Southfield A&T in 2020. He was the 16th-ranked prospect in the state of Michigan in the 2020 class, and the No. 74 ranked wide receiver in the cycle. He had nearly 20 offers.

He played in one game at Louisville as a true freshman in 2020 before heading to East Lansing, and then saw action in 11 games in 2021 during his first year as a Spartan.

Last year, Fitzpatrick played in just five games before a season-ending injury cut his 2022 campaign short. Missing out on much of the season last year is what is pushing him this to get better this offseason.

"I was really banged up last year," Fitzpatrick noted. "So being able to come back and just push myself, it's been a good spring so far."

In 16 career games as a Spartan, Fitzpatrick has played 120 offensive snaps and 63 special teams snaps. He's made four catches for 20 yards, with his longest reception going for 11 yards. He's also recorded one tackle.

With Coleman in the portal and visiting multiple schools, Jayden Reed now with the Green Bay Packers in the NFL and Germie Bernard transferring to Washington, the opportunity to earn a role in the passing game is certainly there for Fitzpatrick.

It is also quite possible that MSU will add a wide receiver or two from the transfer portal as the Spartans have sent offers to a few targets. However, Fitzpatrick appears to be ready to earn his spot, no matter who he is competing with.

Whether Coleman has played his last game as a Spartan is still uncertain, but Fitzpatrick and the rest of the wide receivers room — including redshirt senior Tre Mosley, senior Montorie Foster Jr., sophomore Tyrell Henry, redshirt freshman Antonio Gates Jr., redshirt freshman Jaron Glover and others — could find opportunities to make some noise this fall.

Michigan State opens the season in East Lansing against Central Michigan on Friday, Sept. 1.