Speaking with the media after practice on Thursday, Michigan State wide receiver coach Courtney Hawkins said his wide receiver room is in great shape this spring, even after losing Jayden Reed to the NFL Draft this offseason.

"I'm really excited about our room right now," Hawkins said. "It'll be interesting to see who comes out as our starters in the fall, but right now guys are competing hard."

Junior wide receiver Keon Coleman is looking to have a big season, and could be the Spartans' top target this fall with Reed gone. Hawkins says Coleman has worked hard and put himself in a great spot this spring.

"The biggest thing is he's been around full time, so he's been able to focus more on the details," Hawkins stated. "He's been able to focus on the art of running routes. He's really been a student of the game."

"I think this year with him putting down the basketball, he's really realized himself how much he loves the game," Hawkins added. "And it's showing."

Another veteran for the Spartans, Montorie Foster, has had a "solid spring" according to Hawkins. He highlighted Foster's ability to play all three positions at wide receiver, something the senior receiver had been learning to do before coaches made it a focus for him for spring ball.

"This spring, we've moved him around" Hawkins explained. "He's done a great job digesting the offense, and he hasn't made a lot of errors. That will help us out. He's caught the ball well, shown some flashes of getting deep. He's one of our most physical blockers, so you'll see him out on special teams."

Hawkins spoke highly about Foster's interest in learning the details of the game.

"He's easy to coach" Hawkins praised of Foster. "He's the kind of guy that pulls me aside and asks a question, then he goes out and he executes it. You tell him stuff one time and he's got it."

Hawkins also spoke highly of some of the younger returning receivers, saying they've shown some real progress this spring.

"The freshmen guys that we brought in last year, Jaron Glover, Tyrell Henry, Antonio Gates...have all shown flashes" Hawkins listed. "We're just trying to work on them being consistent."

Coach Hawkins also took a moment to talk about Christian Fitzpatrick, a Southfield native who transferred to the Spartans in 2021 after spending his first season at Louisville. Fitzpatrick has battled some injuries in his career, but Hawkins notes his size could be used to the Spartans' advantage in the passing game.

"He's caught some balls that only a guy that's six-foot-five can catch," Hawkins said. "If the season started today, he'd be in the rotation."

Fitzpatrick spoke with the media as well, and says he's been working on using his size to make plays.

"Being able to hone in -- and every play make them feel me -- that's been a focus for me this spring" Fitzpatrick told media.

A redshirt junior, Fitzpatrick has battled injuries in his time as a Spartan and had to cut last season short because of it. He says he's noticed other players taking care of their bodies more this year than in previous springs.

"You wouldn't see as many guys hanging around the facility last year as you do this year," Fitzpatrick said. "If you're bringing it 100 percent every day, you've gotta take care of your body. If you're not on the field, you can't show what you've got."

Coach Hawkins mentioned the importance of having depth.

"I think one thing we learned was we need better depth," Hawkins stated. "That was something very evident last year with some of the things that happened. We've taken an approach to make sure we keep the coverage full."

Last year the Spartans battled injury quite a bit, and it certainly didn't help with results on the field. Michigan State finished 5-7 after 2021 campaign that ended 11-2 with a New Year's Six bowl win.

Hawkins went on to say the team is motivated after falling short of a bowl game in 2022.

"Our ultimate goal is to win a national championship every single year," Hawkins declared. "And that encompasses winning a Big Ten championship. And obviously we didn't accomplish that."

"If you get your teeth kicked out, you can't wait to get back on the grass," Hawkins added. "To a point, it does humble you, whether it's guys individually or us as a whole team, but the guys have something to prove."

The Spartans will finish up their spring practices this weekend in Spartan Stadium for the Spartan Football Kickoff event at 2 pm. The event will be an open practice with some live scrimmages, similar to previous years under MSU head coach Mel Tucker.