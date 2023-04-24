For the 11th time in 13 seasons, the Michigan State Spartans football program will open the season on a Friday. MSU’s 2023 season opener against the Central Michigan Chippewas has been moved up by a day, and will now be played on Friday, Sept. 1 at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. The Big Ten Conference announced the news on Monday morning. The game was originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 2 when the revised 2023 schedule was released by the Big Ten on Oct. 26, 2022. The kickoff time, TV network, and ticket information for the game will be announced at a later date.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn5qoU0NIRURVTEUgVVBEQVRF8J+aqDxicj48YnI+VGhpcyB5ZWFy JiMzOTtzIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTVNVX0Zvb3Ri YWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBNU1VfRm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+IGFu ZCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NNVV9Gb290YmFsbD9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ01VX0Zvb3RiYWxsPC9hPiBnYW1lIGhh cyBiZWVuIG1vdmVkIHRvIEZyaWRheSwgU2VwdC4gMXN0LCAyMDIzLjxicj48 YnI+R2FtZSB0aW1lIGFuZCBUViBhcmUgVEJBLjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9SRUxFTlRMRVNTP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDty ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jUkVMRU5UTEVTUzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzNSZXRBbm9tT1EiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS8zUmV0 QW5vbU9RPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1pY2hpZ2FuIFN0YXRlIEZvb3RiYWxs IChATVNVX0Zvb3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L01TVV9Gb290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTY1MDUxNTA1MzA4MTQxNTY4MD9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BcHJpbCAyNCwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVv dGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4K PC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

The game against CMU will be one of seven home games for MSU this fall, including Central Michigan (Sept. 1), Richmond (Sept. 9), Washington (Sept. 16), Maryland (Sept. 23, Homecoming), Michigan (Oct. 21), Nebraska (Nov. 4), and Penn State (Nov. 25). Since 2011, Michigan State has opened the season on a Friday every single year except for 2017 and 2020. Last season, the Spartans beat Western Michigan in the 2022 season opener, 35-13, on Friday, Sept. 2 in East Lansing. It was the first Friday night season opener at Spartan Stadium for Mel Tucker. 2023's season opener against Central Michigan will mark the fourth time that Michigan State will begin a season against the Chippewas, the others having occurred in 1991, 1992, and 2001. The Spartans are 1-2 in season openers against the Chippewas, winning the most recent such matchup 35-21 at Spartan Stadium on Sept. 8, 2001. MSU is 8-3 all-time against CMU, with Central Michigan last notching a victory in 2009. Michigan State is riding a four-game winning streak in the series.