Michigan State guard A.J. Hoggard enters the transfer portal
The 2024-2025 Michigan State basketball season will officially enter a new era at the point guard position. On Friday, a Michigan State spokesperson confirmed to Spartans Illustrated that point guard A.J. Hoggard has entered the transfer portal.
Hoggard has one year of college basketball eligibility remaining as a fifth-year senior, due to the blanket waiver given to all 2020-2021 winter athletes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hoggard could opt to pursue professional options as well, but as expected, it appears he will seek opportunities outside of East Lansing.
Hoggard started at least eight games in each of his four seasons as a Spartan and served as the primary starting point during his junior year in the 2022-2023 season and senior campaign in the 2023-2024 season.
Over his career, Hoggard played in 121 games and started 81 contests. He scored a total of 1,127 points (8.6 per game), dished out 609 assists (4.6 per game) and grabbed 364 rebounds (2.8 per game). While in East Lansing, he recorded a 2.42 assist-to-turnover ratio. Hoggard shot 43.8% overall from the field, 30.3% from 3-point range and 74.7% from the free-throw line.
During his junior year in the 2022-23 season, Hoggard was an All-Big Ten third-ream selection by the media and an honorable mention selection by the coaches. He posted 12.9 points and 5.9 assists per game during his third year in the program.
Hoggard capped off his junior year by leading the Spartans to the program's 21st Sweet 16 appearance in the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Hoggard scored 25 points and recorded six assists against Kansas State in that round. His performance earned a spot of the East All-Region team despite the fact that Michigan State lost in overtime to the Wildcats in the Sweet 16.
Coming into the 2023-2024 season, fans and coaches expected Hoggard and Michigan State to build on the success of the 2023 tournament. Michigan State entered the season ranked in the top-five nationally and with expectations to challenge Purdue for the Big Ten title.
Unfortunately, both Hoggard and the Spartans struggled to meet these lofty expectations. The Spartans struggled early, losing three key non-conference games to James Madison, Duke and Arizona, before finishing with just a 10-10 conference record.
Michigan State earned a No. 9 seed in the NCAA Tournament and won its first game against No. 8-seed Mississippi State. But the season came to an end with a second-round loss to No. 1 seed North Carolina.
Hoggard did improve his 3-point shooting (from 33% to 35%) and turnovers (2.6 per game to 1.8 per game) in his senior season. However, his overall shooting (42%), point total (10.7 per game), and assists (5.2 per game) all dropped between his junior and senior years.
In his likely final game as a Spartan, Hoggard managed just three points on 1-for-10 shooting. He recorded four assists and three turnovers against the Tar Heels.
Hoggard earned Big Ten honorable mention honors as a senior for his efforts during the 2023-2024 season.
The departure of Hoggard most likely leaves the keys to Tom Izzo's offense in capable hands. Rising soon-to-be junior Tre Holloman showed significant improvement between his freshman and sophomore years and appears ready to step into a larger role at both the point guard and two-guard positions.
That said, soon-to-be sophomore Jeremey Fears is the most likely starter at the point guard position next year, assuming that he makes a full recovery from the gun shot wound that he suffered last December in his home town of Joliet, Illinois.
Fears seems to embody what historical Michigan State point guards of the past. In fact, MSU head coach Tom Izzo has compared Fears' personality to that of former Spartan and national champion Mateen Cleaves. This will be a welcome change for a roster that at times relied on reserve guard Davis Smith for leadership. If he can get healthy, Fears' future appears bright.
Overall, despite the ups-and-downs, Hoggard had a productive career as a Spartan.
Hoggard joins center Mady Sissoko as the only two Spartans will eligibility remaining to enter the transfer portal. Michigan State recently added Nebraska Omaha transfer Frankie Fidler to the 2024-2025 roster through the portal as well.
