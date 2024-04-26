The 2024-2025 Michigan State basketball season will officially enter a new era at the point guard position. On Friday, a Michigan State spokesperson confirmed to Spartans Illustrated that point guard A.J. Hoggard has entered the transfer portal. Hoggard has one year of college basketball eligibility remaining as a fifth-year senior, due to the blanket waiver given to all 2020-2021 winter athletes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hoggard could opt to pursue professional options as well, but as expected, it appears he will seek opportunities outside of East Lansing.

Hoggard started at least eight games in each of his four seasons as a Spartan and served as the primary starting point during his junior year in the 2022-2023 season and senior campaign in the 2023-2024 season. Over his career, Hoggard played in 121 games and started 81 contests. He scored a total of 1,127 points (8.6 per game), dished out 609 assists (4.6 per game) and grabbed 364 rebounds (2.8 per game). While in East Lansing, he recorded a 2.42 assist-to-turnover ratio. Hoggard shot 43.8% overall from the field, 30.3% from 3-point range and 74.7% from the free-throw line. During his junior year in the 2022-23 season, Hoggard was an All-Big Ten third-ream selection by the media and an honorable mention selection by the coaches. He posted 12.9 points and 5.9 assists per game during his third year in the program. Hoggard capped off his junior year by leading the Spartans to the program's 21st Sweet 16 appearance in the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Hoggard scored 25 points and recorded six assists against Kansas State in that round. His performance earned a spot of the East All-Region team despite the fact that Michigan State lost in overtime to the Wildcats in the Sweet 16.

