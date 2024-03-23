For just the second time under hall of fame head coach Tom Izzo, a graduating class of seniors who played the entirety of their college career in East Lansing have not reached a Final Four. Michigan State couldn't sustain a strong first half stretch in its bid to upset No. 1-seeded North Carolina to punch its ticket to a second-straight Sweet Sixteen appearance. The Spartans lost 85-69 in the Round of 32 matchup, marking a fifth-straight loss to a No. 1-sseded Tar Heels squad under Izzo.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GaW5hbC4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1V0a0hZejVWVFQi PnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9VdGtIWXo1VlRUPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1p Y2hpZ2FuIFN0YXRlIE1lbiYjMzk7cyBCYXNrZXRiYWxsIChATVNVX0Jhc2tl dGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTVNVX0Jhc2tl dGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE3NzE2ODcyNDAyOTAxNDA0NDY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+TWFyY2ggMjMsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=

Advertisement

In his final game as a Spartan, Tyson Walker led all scorers on the day with 24 points, also pacing MSU with two steals. Malik Hall also turned in a strong performance in his last game in the green-and-white, scoring 17 points and fell just shy of a double-double, leading the team on the glass with nine rebounds and a block. Jaden Akins also scored in double-figures, finishing with 11 points before fouling out. A.J. Hoggard scored just three points, going 1-for-10 from the field, while leading the team with four assists. RJ Davis led the Tar Heels in scoring with 20, while three other players finished in double-figures for UNC. This game was primarily the starters for both teams, though, as the benches combined for just 24 points of the 154 points scored by both teams.

Tyson Walker attempts a shot as he falls to the court in the first half during Michigan State's game against North Carolina; Charlotte, NC, March 23, 2024. (Greg Sabin/Spartans Illustrated)

The Spartans got off to a strong start against the Tar Heels, looking every bit the preseason top-five team fans had hoped for this season. While MSU led narrowly, 8-5, at the first media timeout, a 5-0 run ensued for MSU following the first break to push the lead out to 13-5.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4uPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NU1VfQmFza2V0 YmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATVNVX0Jhc2tldGJhbGw8L2E+ IGlzIGZpcmluZyBvbiBhbGwgY3lsaW5kZXJzIGVhcmx5IPCflKUgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2hpWWhiM0FsUUYiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9o aVloYjNBbFFGPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IENCUyBTcG9ydHMgQ29sbGVnZSBC YXNrZXRiYWxsIPCfj4AgKEBDQlNTcG9ydHNDQkIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ0JTU3BvcnRzQ0JCL3N0YXR1cy8xNzcxNjU4MTU0 Njc1MjQ5NDMzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1hcmNoIDIzLCAyMDI0 PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v cGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRm LTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

While UNC's Davis snapped the run for MSU with a jumper, a trey by Hoggard following a 1-of-2 score from the charity strip by Hall meant Michigan State led by double-digits, up 17-7 with 12:50 left in the first half. UNC finally snapped out of it from there and closed out with a 5-0 run of its own to head into the second media timeout, trailing MSU 17-12 with 11:20 left.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ib2dnYXJkIGZyb20g8J+RjDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9NYXJjaE1hZG5lc3M/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNNYXJjaE1hZG5lc3M8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTVNVX0Jhc2tldGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QE1TVV9CYXNrZXRiYWxsPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28vbjZ0Vjk1TUgwVSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL242dFY5NU1IMFU8 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTkNBQSBNYXJjaCBNYWRuZXNzIChATWFyY2hNYWRu ZXNzTUJCKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01hcmNoTWFk bmVzc01CQi9zdGF0dXMvMTc3MTY1ODc2NjgxNzEwNDI5MD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXJjaCAyMywgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+Cjxz Y3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

The second media break marked the high-water mark for MSU's offense in the first half as the Spartans engine flamed-out until the buzzer. The Tar Heels kicked off a 23-3 run coming out of the break, seizing the lead back for good while the Spartans' offense faltered. At the half, MSU trailed 40-31.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IQUxGVElNRTo8YnI+PGJyPk1TVSB0cmFpbHMgYXQgYnJlYWsgNDAt MzE8YnI+PGJyPlVOQyBlbmRzIHRoZSBoYWxmIG9uIGEgMjMtMyBydW4sPGJy Pjxicj5XYWxrZXIgbGVhZHMgYWxsIHNjb3JlcnMgd2l0aCAxMiAoNC02IEZH 4oCZcyk8L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBTcGFydGFucyBJbGx1c3RyYXRlZCAoQFNwYXJ0 YW5zUml2YWxzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1NwYXJ0 YW5zUml2YWxzL3N0YXR1cy8xNzcxNjY4NTY1MDEzMjM4MDc0P3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1hcmNoIDIzLCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4K PHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5j b20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9k aXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Michigan State rallied coming out of the locker room, mounting a 15-5 run to pull within two. With 15:58 remaining in the game, the Spartans trailed just 48-46 thanks to an Akins and-one when he sunk the extra point following the first media break.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5KQURFTiBBS0lOUyBBTkQtMSDwn5ikPGJyPjxicj5NaWNoaWdhbiBT dGF0ZSBpbmNoZXMgY2xvc2VyIPCfkYA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvTWFyY2hNYWRuZXNzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jTWFyY2hNYWRuZXNzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01TVV9CYXNrZXRiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkBNU1VfQmFza2V0YmFsbDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvL0hOWEJJdHJmS0giPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ITlhCSXRyZktI PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE5DQUEgTWFyY2ggTWFkbmVzcyAoQE1hcmNoTWFk bmVzc01CQikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NYXJjaE1h ZG5lc3NNQkIvc3RhdHVzLzE3NzE2NzQ0NTUzODA1NDU4NjM/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWFyY2ggMjMsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rp dj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

The Spartans managed to keep it close through the next stretch, though the Tar Heels rallied with a 7-2 run of their own before Xavier Booker drained a trey to make it 55-51 with 12:15 remaining. A missed try by Cormac Ryan for UNC and a blocked Hoggard layup attempt followed before a shooting foul by Tre Holloman against Cormac brought on the next media break. MSU trailed by just four with 11:46 left.

From there, Michigan State managed to cut its deficit to four just one more time, down 57-53 with 10:38 remaining. A 12-2 run by North Carolina soon followed and the rout was on. MSU played the remainder of the game out, but the body language suggested this one was all but over by the final media break with over six minutes left to play. Michigan State finishes the season 20-15 overall with an exit from its 26th straight NCAA Tournament in the Round of 32 following the loss while North Carolina will advance to the Regional Semi-Finals in Los Angeles, California next.