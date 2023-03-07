Michigan State men’s basketball finished the 2022-2023 regular season with a 19-11 overall record, and an 11-8 record in conference play, earning the No. 4 seed in the Big Ten Tournament.

On Tuesday, the Big Ten Conference announced its 2022-2023 honors, and multiple Spartans were recognized.

Michigan State senior guard Tyson Walker earned second-team honors from both the coaches and media, while junior point guard A.J. Hoggard received third-team honors from the media. Additionally, graduate senior forward Joey Hauser earned honorable mention recognition, and sophomore guard Jaden Akins was selected as MSU's sportsmanship award honoree.

Walker started all 30 games for Michigan State this season and led the Spartans in scoring at 14.8 points per game. Walker also averaged 2.8 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game. He shot 46% overall from the field and 42.9% from 3-point range.

The first-team All-Big Ten selections by both the coaches and media include Purdue's Zach Edey (who was also named Big Ten Player of the Year), Iowa's Kris Murray, Penn State's and Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis. Meanwhile, Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (coaches), Michigan's Hunter Dickinson (media) and Northwestern's Boo Buie (media) received first-team recognition as well.

Joining Walker on the second-team, as voted by either the coaches or media, was Dickinson (coaches), Buie (coaches), Shannon (media), Maryland's Jahmir Young (both), Nebraska's Derrick Walker (coaches), Northwestern's Chase Audige (coaches), Rutgers' Clifford Omoruyi (media) and Indiana's Jalen Hood-Schifino (media).