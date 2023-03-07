News More News
Michigan State's Tyson Walker, A.J. Hoggard, Joey Hauser get Big Ten honors

Ryan O'Bleness • Spartans Illustrated
Managing Editor
Michigan State men’s basketball finished the 2022-2023 regular season with a 19-11 overall record, and an 11-8 record in conference play, earning the No. 4 seed in the Big Ten Tournament.

On Tuesday, the Big Ten Conference announced its 2022-2023 honors, and multiple Spartans were recognized.

Michigan State senior guard Tyson Walker earned second-team honors from both the coaches and media, while junior point guard A.J. Hoggard received third-team honors from the media. Additionally, graduate senior forward Joey Hauser earned honorable mention recognition, and sophomore guard Jaden Akins was selected as MSU's sportsmanship award honoree.

Walker started all 30 games for Michigan State this season and led the Spartans in scoring at 14.8 points per game. Walker also averaged 2.8 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game. He shot 46% overall from the field and 42.9% from 3-point range.

The first-team All-Big Ten selections by both the coaches and media include Purdue's Zach Edey (who was also named Big Ten Player of the Year), Iowa's Kris Murray, Penn State's and Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis. Meanwhile, Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (coaches), Michigan's Hunter Dickinson (media) and Northwestern's Boo Buie (media) received first-team recognition as well.

Joining Walker on the second-team, as voted by either the coaches or media, was Dickinson (coaches), Buie (coaches), Shannon (media), Maryland's Jahmir Young (both), Nebraska's Derrick Walker (coaches), Northwestern's Chase Audige (coaches), Rutgers' Clifford Omoruyi (media) and Indiana's Jalen Hood-Schifino (media).

Hoggard was third on the team in scoring at 12.6 points per game, and led Michigan State in assists with 184 total. Hoggard’s 6.1 assists per game are tied for second-most in the Big Ten, and his 2.5 assist/turnover ratio ranks third in the conference. He also averaged 3.7 rebounds per game, and shot 41.1% overall from the floor, and 30.9% from 3-point range.

In addition to Hoggard, the third-team All-Big Ten team included Audige (media), Omoruyi (coaches), Hood-Schifino (coaches), Illinois' Matthew Mayer (both), Michigan's Kobe Bufkin (coaches), Michigan's Jett Howard (coaches), Iowa's Filip Rebraca (media) and Ohio State's Brice Sensabaugh (media).

This is the first time that both Walker and Hoggard have earned All-Big Ten recognition for their play on the court.

Hauser was second on the team with 14.2 points per game and led MSU in rebounding with 7.0 rebounds per game. Hauser also led the Spartans in 3-point shooting percentage at 45.9% and shot 48.7% from the field overall on the year.

After dealing with a preseason foot injury, and missing a few games during the season, Akins has come on strongly late in the season. On the year, Akins averages 9.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game. He shoots 42% from the field overall, and 44.4% from behind the arc.

Michigan State will play its Big Ten Tournament game in the quarterfinals on Friday at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time in Chicago. Potential opponents for MSU include No. 12-seed Wisconsin, No. 13-seed Ohio State or No. 5-seed Iowa.

