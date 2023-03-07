Michigan State men’s basketball finished the 2022-2023 regular season with a 19-11 overall record, and an 11-8 record in conference play, earning the No. 4 seed in the Big Ten Tournament.
On Tuesday, the Big Ten Conference announced its 2022-2023 honors, and multiple Spartans were recognized.
Michigan State senior guard Tyson Walker earned second-team honors from both the coaches and media, while junior point guard A.J. Hoggard received third-team honors from the media. Additionally, graduate senior forward Joey Hauser earned honorable mention recognition, and sophomore guard Jaden Akins was selected as MSU's sportsmanship award honoree.
Walker started all 30 games for Michigan State this season and led the Spartans in scoring at 14.8 points per game. Walker also averaged 2.8 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game. He shot 46% overall from the field and 42.9% from 3-point range.
The first-team All-Big Ten selections by both the coaches and media include Purdue's Zach Edey (who was also named Big Ten Player of the Year), Iowa's Kris Murray, Penn State's and Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis. Meanwhile, Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (coaches), Michigan's Hunter Dickinson (media) and Northwestern's Boo Buie (media) received first-team recognition as well.
Joining Walker on the second-team, as voted by either the coaches or media, was Dickinson (coaches), Buie (coaches), Shannon (media), Maryland's Jahmir Young (both), Nebraska's Derrick Walker (coaches), Northwestern's Chase Audige (coaches), Rutgers' Clifford Omoruyi (media) and Indiana's Jalen Hood-Schifino (media).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 was third on the team in scoring at 12.6 points per game, and led Michigan State in assists with 184 total. Hoggard’s 6.1 assists per game are tied for second-most in the Big Ten, and his 2.5 assist/turnover ratio ranks third in the conference. He also averaged 3.7 rebounds per game, and shot 41.1% overall from the floor, and 30.9% from 3-point range.
In addition to Hoggard, the third-team All-Big Ten team included Audige (media), Omoruyi (coaches), Hood-Schifino (coaches), Illinois' Matthew Mayer (both), Michigan's Kobe Bufkin (coaches), Michigan's Jett Howard (coaches), Iowa's Filip Rebraca (media) and Ohio State's Brice Sensabaugh (media).
This is the first time that both Walker and Hoggard have earned All-Big Ten recognition for their play on the court.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Hauser was second on the team with 14.2 points per game and led MSU in rebounding with 7.0 rebounds per game. Hauser also led the Spartans in 3-point shooting percentage at 45.9% and shot 48.7% from the field overall on the year.
After dealing with a preseason foot injury, and missing a few games during the season, Akins has come on strongly late in the season. On the year, Akins averages 9.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game. He shoots 42% from the field overall, and 44.4% from behind the arc.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 State will play its Big Ten Tournament game in the quarterfinals on Friday at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time in Chicago. Potential opponents for MSU include No. 12-seed Wisconsin, No. 13-seed Ohio State or No. 5-seed Iowa.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 this article in our premium forums by clicking here.
You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.
For video content, including our Red Cedar Radar podcast, find us on YouTube and consider subscribing.