Michigan State will get almost a week off following its 84-78 Senior Day victory of Ohio State Saturday at the Breslin Center as the Spartans earned the four-seed for the 2023 Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament following a near chaotic day of finishes Sunday. The Spartans could have earned anywhere from the seven-seed to the three-seed depending on the results of Sunday's final six games. Thanks to Nebraska defeating Iowa in Iowa City, Purdue beating Illinois in West Lafayette, and Penn State's buzzer beating win over Maryland in University Park, MSU earned the four-seed. Had Rutgers won at home over Northwestern, MSU would have earned the three-seed, as would have MSU if the Minnesota game had been played and MSU won. If NU had lost in Piscataway, the Wildcats would have earned the No. 9 seed in Chicago. The victory gave NU the No. 2 seed. Certainly as great of an indication of how wild the final day of results was as any.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFn L0IxR01CQlQ/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNC MUdNQkJUPC9hPiBicmFja2V0IOKcje+4jyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3Qu Y28vR20wMVdZY09sZSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0dtMDFXWWNPbGU8L2E+ PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQmlnIFRlbiBOZXR3b3JrIChAQmlnVGVuTmV0d29yaykg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CaWdUZW5OZXR3b3JrL3N0 YXR1cy8xNjMyNTczNTE2MzM0NzI3MTY4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci Pk1hcmNoIDYsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5j IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpz IiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Michigan State will now open play on Friday at approximately 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday at the 2023 Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament at the United Center. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network. The Spartans could face any of No. 13 Ohio State, No. 12 Wisconsin, or No. 5 Iowa. The Buckeyes and Badgers will open play Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time and the winner will advance to take on Iowa at approximately 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday in the second round. The winner of the quarterfinals matchup Friday could face any of No. 9 Rutgers, No. 8 Michigan, or No. 1 Purdue. It marks just the second time in the 25 years of the tournament that MSU will be a four-seed. The only other time was in 2008 when The Spartans defeated No. 5 seed Ohio State 67-60 to advance to the semifinals where the team lost 65-63 to No. 1 overall seed Wisconsin. In the era of a double-bye for the Big Ten Tournament, Michigan State has earned one five times, though the 2020 tournament was cancelled before on Thursday before any games occurred that day. MSU is 9-2 all-time with a double-bye, only failing to advance to the championship game once (2018), losing in the title game once (2015), and winning two titles (2016, 2019). Overall, Michigan State has won six conference titles, all under head coach Tom Izzo. That is the most of any Big Ten program.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TZWUgeW91IEZyaWRheSBpbiBDaGljYWdvIPCfmI4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2lVTFpBdnBHOEIiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9pVUxa QXZwRzhCPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1pY2hpZ2FuIFN0YXRlIE1lbiYjMzk7 cyBCYXNrZXRiYWxsIChATVNVX0Jhc2tldGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTVNVX0Jhc2tldGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE2MzI1NzM1 NTExNjQxMzc0NzQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWFyY2ggNiwgMjAy MzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0 Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK