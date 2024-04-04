Michigan State center Mady Sissoko has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer, Rivals reported on Thursday. A Michigan State spokesperson also confirmed the news to Spartans Illustrated. Later on Thursday afternoon, Sissoko took to Instagram to announce the news himself as well. Sissoko spent four seasons in East Lansing and he has the option to use a fifth and final year of college eligibility during the 2024-2025 season.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NaWNoaWdhbiBTdGF0ZSBzZW5pb3IgY2VudGVyIE1hZHkgU2lzc29r byBoYXMgZW50ZXJlZCB0aGUgdHJhbnNmZXIgcG9ydGFsIGFmdGVyIGF2ZXJh Z2luZyAzLjMgcG9pbnRzIGFuZCA1LjEgcmVib3VuZHMgcGVyIGdhbWUgdGhp cyBzZWFzb24uIEhlIHdhcyByYW5rZWQgTm8uIDQ2IGJ5IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUml2YWxzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBSaXZhbHM8L2E+IGluIHRoZSBjbGFzcyBvZiAyMDIwLjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby9BVzkzOUlqMGwwIj5odHRwczovL3QuY28vQVc5MzlJajBs MDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBOQ0FBIFRyYW5zZmVyIFBvcnRhbCAoQFJpdmFs c1BvcnRhbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SaXZhbHNQ b3J0YWwvc3RhdHVzLzE3NzU5Mjg5NzQzMzk5MDc3Mzk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QXByaWwgNCwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3Jp cHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dp ZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

Advertisement

Sissoko appeared in 25 games as a freshman (2020-2021 season). He averaged 5.5 minutes per game and was 10-for-17 shooting (58.8%) on the season. In his sophomore season during the 2021-2022 campaign, Sissoko averaged 4.5 minutes per game and played in 30 games for the Spartans. Sissoko scored 1.1 points per game in each of his first two seasons. As a junior during the 2022-2023 season, Sissoko appeared in all 34 regular season games and started in all but one game. He averaged 21.4 minutes per game, 5.1 points per game and 6.1 rebounds per game. Sissoko also led the team with 28 blocked shots that year. In 2023-2024, the Mali native played 15.2 minutes per game in his senior season. He scored 3.3 points per game and grabbed 5.1 rebounds per game. Sissoko played in all 35 of the Spartans' games this past season. He started in 26 contests. Overall, Sissoko played 121 games as a Spartan, and started 56 contests. He averaged 12.1 minutes, 2.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.5 blocks per game. He shot 59.3% overall from the field, and 59.6% from the free-throw line. However, as a senior, Sissoko made 70.5% of his free-throw attempts. Sissoko enters the transfer portal with one year of eligibility remaining due to the 2020-2021 season not counting as a year of eligibility used due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLWluc3RhZ3JhbSc+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J2NlbnRlcl9pbnN0YWdyYW0n PjxpZnJhbWUgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3d3dy5pbnN0YWdyYW0uY29tL3AvQzVX TmFDNk80V2IvZW1iZWQvY2FwdGlvbmVkIiBzY3JvbGxpbmc9Im5vIiBzdHls ZT0iYm9yZGVyOiAxcHggc29saWQgbGlnaHRncmF5OyBvdmVyZmxvdzogaGlk ZGVuOyB3aWR0aDogMTAwJTsgYXNwZWN0LXJhdGlvOiA0NTYgLyA2NjI7Ij48 L2lmcmFtZT48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Sissoko hails from a village in Bafoulabe, Mali, in Africa. He worked on a farm as a child and arrived in the United States after being noticed by an American due to Sissoko’s size and raw talent. Since Sissoko isn’t eligible to benefit off of his name, image and likeness (NIL) because he is an international student, he used that money to fund the building of a school in his home village. He also provided running water for his village. For the Spartans, the center position will likely feature two returners next season in Carson Cooper and Jaxon Kohler (although, it is still possible one or either could enter the transfer portal). Both will be heading into their junior seasons. It is also possible that Michigan State could look to add another center through the transfer portal. Additionally, after a promising end to his freshman season after playing sparingly for the majority of the 2023-2024 season, Xavier Booker also is expected to return at power forward and could play minutes at the five-position if needed (as he did this past season). Incoming freshman Jesse McCulloch could also factor in down low, and will likely also stretch the floor with his shooting from the power forward or center spot. As a reminder, when a player enters the transfer portal, it does not necessarily mean that player won't return to their current school.