Michigan State's Tyson Walker, Malik Hall, A.J. Hoggard earn Big Ten honors
Michigan State's Tyson Walker was named by both the coaches and media to the 2023-2024 All-Big Ten second team for the 2023-2024 season. Additionally, Malik Hall and A.J. Hoggard were named as All-Big Ten honorable mention selections.
Walker, a 6-foot-1 graduate senior guard, earned All-Big Ten honors for a second-straight season after being named All-Big Ten second team by both the coaches and media during the 2022-2023 season.
A three-year letterwinner at MSU, Walker averaged 18.4 points per game this season, fifth-best in the conference. Walker averaged 17.6 points per game in conference games, hitting double figures in all but one game. This is an impressive feat as Walker has been dealing with a lingering groin injury throughout the 2023-2024 campaign.
He set the all-time MSU record for games scoring in the double-digits, doing so against Minnesota on Feb. 6, and extended it one more against Illinois on Feb. 10 to mark 35-straight games dating back to last season, and besting Kalin Lucas' previous record of 33.
Walker also eclipsed the 2,000-career points mark this season, split between his time at Northeastern and Michigan State.
Walker also finished third in the league in steals (1.9 per game), 12th in the league in field goal percentage (44.8%), and 14th in 3-point field goals per game (1.8). He was 14th in assists (3.0 per game) and eighth in assist/turnover ratio (2.3) as well. Walker also averaged the 16th most minutes per game in the Big Ten (32.8 per game).
Hall, a 6-foot-8 fifth-year senior forward at MSU, earned the honorable mention nod. He finished the season in double figures, scoring in 16 of 20 league games, and averaged 12.7 points per game over the full season. He tied his career-high 24 points against Penn State and then set a new career-high in the rematch against the Nittany Lions with 29 points on the road Feb. 14.
Hall ranked 22nd in the Big Ten in rebounding, averaging 5.7 rebounds per game. He also finished the year 21st in free throw percentage (72.3%) in the league. Hall's 17-rebound performance against Northwestern on March 6, a career-high by a margin of five, was also tied for fifth-best on the year in the conference.
Hoggard, a 6-foot-4 senior guard, earned his second-straight All-Big Ten honors with an honorable mention selection this season after being named to the All-Big Ten third team in 2022-2023. He finished the season averaging 10.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game.
Hoggard finished the year in fifth place in Big Ten standings for assists per game (5.0), and had the third-best assist/turnover ratio (3.0). He also finished the season in ninth-place in league standings in steals (1.5 per game).
Hoggard's 10-assist performance against Stony Brook on Dec. 21 was tied for 19th best single-game performance in the conference this season, while his 78.8% free-throw percentage was 15th best for the year.
Additionally, senior guard Davis Smith was named as Michigan State's Sportsmanship Award honoree.
The Spartans earned the No. 8 seed in the Big Ten Tournament and head to Minneapolis later this week to take on No. 9-seeded Minnesota Thursday. Tipoff is slated for noon Eastern Time with the game being broadcast on the Big Ten Network.
