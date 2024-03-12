Michigan State 's Tyson Walker was named by both the coaches and media to the 2023-2024 All-Big Ten second team for the 2023-2024 season. Additionally, Malik Hall and A.J. Hoggard were named as All-Big Ten honorable mention selections.

Walker, a 6-foot-1 graduate senior guard, earned All-Big Ten honors for a second-straight season after being named All-Big Ten second team by both the coaches and media during the 2022-2023 season.

A three-year letterwinner at MSU, Walker averaged 18.4 points per game this season, fifth-best in the conference. Walker averaged 17.6 points per game in conference games, hitting double figures in all but one game. This is an impressive feat as Walker has been dealing with a lingering groin injury throughout the 2023-2024 campaign.

He set the all-time MSU record for games scoring in the double-digits, doing so against Minnesota on Feb. 6, and extended it one more against Illinois on Feb. 10 to mark 35-straight games dating back to last season, and besting Kalin Lucas' previous record of 33.

Walker also eclipsed the 2,000-career points mark this season, split between his time at Northeastern and Michigan State.

Walker also finished third in the league in steals (1.9 per game), 12th in the league in field goal percentage (44.8%), and 14th in 3-point field goals per game (1.8). He was 14th in assists (3.0 per game) and eighth in assist/turnover ratio (2.3) as well. Walker also averaged the 16th most minutes per game in the Big Ten (32.8 per game).