Following a disappointing end to a 2023-2024 season that began with a lot of hope, Tom Izzo and the Michigan State men's basketball team have a bit of soul-searching to do heading into the 2024-2025 season

Diminishing expectations may ultimately help the program reset itself, but there’s no doubt the Spartans need a new identity with the team’s two leading scorers — Tyson Walker and Malik Hall — graduating. Meanwhile, Mady Sissoko, A.J. Hoggard and Davis Smith (who began his career at MSU as a walk-on) still have a decision to make regarding their futures with the program. All three players are eligible for a fifth year of college basketball due to the COVID-19 waiver from the 2020-2021 season, and if those players did want to return to East Lansing next season, Izzo and his staff would have to approve those decisions as well. So, a lot is up in the air in that regard.

Let's look ahead a bit and see what Izzo will be working with for the 2024-2025 campaign. Keep in mind, this projection is based on the team that is expected to be going into next year with the current rostered players and recruits as of press time. Adding players from the transfer portal is certainly still on the table, and almost feels necessary at this point (especially at the center and wing positions). On the other side of the coin, it is certainly possible that any of the current Michigan State players mentioned in this opt to enter the transfer portal as well.

One other thing to note is that the Spartans seem to be a strong option for Bryson Tucker, a five-star forward out of Bishop O'Connell High School in Virginia in the 2024 class. Tucker has kept his recruitment mostly quiet, but Michigan State and Kansas are considered favorites, while other schools could still be in the mix. He could also consider professional options. The final college basketball signing period ends May 15, so Tucker will need to make his final decision by then.

The hope for many is that the Spartans will add some more talent to the roster in the offseason than what they have right now. Doing so would help a young team. But as of now,, let's examine the players who are expected to return from this year's team and the incoming freshmen, with the assumption that Sissoko, Hoggard and Smith all move on.

Starters -

G - Jeremy Fears Jr.

Fears was on his way to earning a larger role this year before a gunshot wound to his leg abruptly ended his season. The freshman guard averaged 3.5 points and 3.3 assists per game in 12 games played before the incident, but showed several qualities Izzo looks for in his point guards. Fears plays fiery defense, has great vision and is sneakily a very good athlete. Izzo has also praised Fears' leadership already. In his final game before the injury, Fears had 10 assists in just 21 minutes. There’s a reason he was able to find minutes as a freshman on a roster filled with veteran guards.

MSU will most likely seek to redshirt Fears, who has reportedly recovered from the injury tremendously fast and should be fully healthy by the start of next season. Izzo could look to go for a larger lineup by starting Jaden Akins at the two-guard spot and give time for Fears to adjust back to the game, but I’m personally banking on his development and competitiveness this offseason. Fears has a chance to be special in his tenure in East Lansing.

G - Tre Holloman

Holloman’s play this season has all but guaranteed him a large role heading into the 2024-2025 campaign. I’ll be surprised if he isn't in the starting lineup, but he could still make a big impact off the bench. Heading into the 2023-2024 season, Izzo was adamant that Holloman was his most improved player year-over-year. Still, the soon-to-be junior guard surprised many with his improvement in multiple facets from his freshman year, most notable in his shot making. He averaged just 5.6 points and 2.4 assists per game, but was playing behind Walker and Hoggard, and his defense often stood out. The Minnesota native makes winning plays and that’s been evident. Another offseason of development will prime Holloman for a possible breakout campaign next year.

Holloman’s skill set is mostly geared toward a point guard role, but he played well in an off-ball role this year. If he takes another step as a shooter this offseason, the versatility he brings can allow Izzo to use multiple lineups. With that said, more consistency will be needed out of Holloman next season.

G - Jaden Akins

While Akins would likely feel more at home as a two-guard next season, and he could certainly see some minutes there, I think he’ll ultimately end up back in a similar role that he’s in now. Unless there is a transfer brought in on the wing (which I believe would be a wise decision for Izzo and company), Akins is by far the most-seasoned wing on the roster and possibly the best shooter. This season, he’s been mostly an X-factor; when he plays well, the team usually does too. Unsurprisingly, when he doesn't play well, the team struggles. As a senior next year, he’ll be asked to be more than that. He has to to be more consistent and take on more of a scoring role.

Akins tested the professional waters last year, but it seems likely he will return for a senior season (there is always the possibility he could enter the transfer portal too, but that is unclear at this point in time). The question for him will be, can he take a leap the same way we saw Hall and Joey Hauser make as seniors the last two seasons? As of now, he would be the only senior on the roster, and that would come with expectations.

F - Xavier Booker

The Xavier Booker saga was truly something to behold during his freshman campaign. Izzo was careful about throwing the five-star forward/center into the fire without the proper development, and was met with ongoing displeasure from the fan base. Eventually, Booker got some opportunities and was able to play well, particularly on the offensive end. The potential oozes from the 6-foot-11 big man, and with an offseason of development under his belt he will be asked to take a major leap. Booker shot 33.3% from 3-point range this season, making 16 shots on 48 attempts from deep range.

Hall’s graduation leaves a gaping hole at the power forward position, and with two veteran centers on the roster, I see Booker beginning the season at the four-spot. Things can change (with transfers or injuries), but Booker’s versatile skill set may allow Izzo to play a stretch-forward role. Good spacing is something the team has lacked since Hauser’s departure, and Booker can help with that. Of course, Booker needs to add weight and strength, and also needs to get better on the defensive end of the court. With the right development over the summer, he could be one of the team’s best players heading into his sophomore campaign.

C - Jaxon Kohler

Unless a transfer center comes in next season, or a transfer wing that pushes Booker to the center spot (again, Booker would need to add weight and strength the play the five-spot in a full-time capacity), it seems like the starting role is between Kohler and Carson Cooper. Izzo has shown a mix the whole season of two center lineups, but with Kohler’s somewhat improved play toward the end of the year, and hopefully an injury-free offseason, I believe Kohler will get the nod here, assuming he remains in East Lansing.

Cooper may provide more of a steady presence as a defender and screener, but Kohler’s ceiling is higher, especially on the offensive end. The upcoming junior already has an impressive post-game that he has shown in spurts and I think there’s potential with him as a shooter (although he has not shown that yet). He will need to build more strength and improve as a defender if he is going to be the guy at center.