Kicker Yousef Obeid commits to Michigan State as preferred walk-on

Photo courtesy of Yousef Obeid
Allen Couet and Ryan O'Bleness
Spartans Illustrated Staff

Michigan State secured the preferred walk-on (PWO) commitment of Yousef Obeid on Wednesday. Obeid is a kicker from Dearborn, Michigan out of the 2023 class.

"I feel honored to receive an opportunity like this and can’t wait to compete (at Michigan State) in the season," Obeid told Spartans Illustrated.

Obeid is 6-feet tall and 175 pounds, and has a huge and very accurate leg. He has hit field goals from 37 yards and 40 yards out, and made every one of his field goal and extra point attempts as a senior. He also handled kickoffs and punts for Dearborn.

The talented kicker has also received interest from schools like Michigan, Notre Dame, Cincinnati and Wisconsin. Michigan State special teams coordinator Ross Els and the rest of the staff extended a PWO offer to Obeid on Dec. 22.

Obeid is ranked as part of Kornblue Kicking’s “Fab 50” as the No. 21-ranked kicker. He was also voted as Kensington Lakes Activities Association (KLAA) 2022 Kicker of the Year via Twitter.

Obeid joins fellow kickers Ben Patton, Stephen Rusnak, Tarik Ahmetbasic (who is also a 2023 walk-on) and North Carolina transfer Jonathan Kim on the 2023 roster.

Additional preferred walk-ons in Michigan State’s 2023 haul include Ahmetbasic, athlete Grant Calcagno, offensive lineman Cooper Terpstra, defensive lineman Jaxson Wilson, wide receiver Jack Yanachik and others.

Michigan State went through some hardships at kicker this past season after seemingly having more consistency at the position during the past decade with players like Michael Geiger and most recently Matt Coghlin. Now the Spartans hope with Obeid and others on the roster that they have their kicker of the future.

