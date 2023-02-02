Michigan State secured the preferred walk-on (PWO) commitment of Yousef Obeid on Wednesday. Obeid is a kicker from Dearborn, Michigan out of the 2023 class. "I feel honored to receive an opportunity like this and can’t wait to compete (at Michigan State) in the season," Obeid told Spartans Illustrated.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4xMDAlIENvbW1pdHRlZCB0byA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL01TVV9Gb290YmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATVNV X0Zvb3RiYWxsPC9hPiA8YnI+VGhhbmsgeW91IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hfbXR1Y2tlcj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AQ29hY2hfbXR1Y2tlcjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9Db2FjaEtoYWxpZj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hL aGFsaWY8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hH ZWJoYXJkdD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hHZWJoYXJkdDwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaEVsc19NU1U/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoRWxzX01TVTwvYT4gR08gU1BB UlRBTlPwn5Ka8J+kjSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vaVZHbnY5cWdU QSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2lWR252OXFnVEE8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg WW91c2VmIE9iZWlkIChAeW9iZWlkMjMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20veW9iZWlkMjMvc3RhdHVzLzE2MjA5NjExNTAwMzE3NjE0MDg/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RmVicnVhcnkgMiwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Js b2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3Jt LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Nj cmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Obeid is 6-feet tall and 175 pounds, and has a huge and very accurate leg. He has hit field goals from 37 yards and 40 yards out, and made every one of his field goal and extra point attempts as a senior. He also handled kickoffs and punts for Dearborn. The talented kicker has also received interest from schools like Michigan, Notre Dame, Cincinnati and Wisconsin. Michigan State special teams coordinator Ross Els and the rest of the staff extended a PWO offer to Obeid on Dec. 22. Obeid is ranked as part of Kornblue Kicking’s “Fab 50” as the No. 21-ranked kicker. He was also voted as Kensington Lakes Activities Association (KLAA) 2022 Kicker of the Year via Twitter.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7igLzvuI9WT1RFUyBBUkUgSU7igLzvuI88YnI+4q2Q77iPS0xBQSBV UERBVEVTIEtJQ0tFUiBPRiBUSEUgWUVBUjog8J+PhllPVVNFRiBPQkVJRDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20veW9iZWlkMjM/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QHlvYmVpZDIzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3Qu Y28vQnF4RUNYRzJxMSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JxeEVDWEcycTE8L2E+ PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgS0xBQSBVcGRhdGVzIChAa2xhYV91cGRhdGVzKSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2tsYWFfdXBkYXRlcy9zdGF0dXMv MTU5MDUwOTE1Mjk3NTM1NTkwND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3Zl bWJlciAxMCwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK