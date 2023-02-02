Michigan State secured the preferred walk-on (PWO) commitment of Yousef Obeid on Wednesday. Obeid is a kicker from Dearborn, Michigan out of the 2023 class.
"I feel honored to receive an opportunity like this and can’t wait to compete (at Michigan State) in the season," Obeid told Spartans Illustrated.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Obeid is 6-feet tall and 175 pounds, and has a huge and very accurate leg. He has hit field goals from 37 yards and 40 yards out, and made every one of his field goal and extra point attempts as a senior. He also handled kickoffs and punts for Dearborn.
The talented kicker has also received interest from schools like Michigan, Notre Dame, Cincinnati and Wisconsin. Michigan State special teams coordinator Ross Els and the rest of the staff extended a PWO offer to Obeid on Dec. 22.
Obeid is ranked as part of Kornblue Kicking’s “Fab 50” as the No. 21-ranked kicker. He was also voted as Kensington Lakes Activities Association (KLAA) 2022 Kicker of the Year via Twitter.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Obeid joins fellow kickers Ben Patton, Stephen Rusnak, Tarik Ahmetbasic (who is also a 2023 walk-on) and North Carolina transfer Jonathan Kim on the 2023 roster.
Additional preferred walk-ons in Michigan State’s 2023 haul include Ahmetbasic, athlete Grant Calcagno, offensive lineman Cooper Terpstra, defensive lineman Jaxson Wilson, wide receiver Jack Yanachik and others.
Michigan State went through some hardships at kicker this past season after seemingly having more consistency at the position during the past decade with players like Michael Geiger and most recently Matt Coghlin. Now the Spartans hope with Obeid and others on the roster that they have their kicker of the future.