The Michigan State Spartans football team picked up a preferred walk-on commitment Monday evening from interior offensive lineman Cooper Terpstra. The 6-foot-4 and 265-pound prospect hails from Holland, Michigan and is expected to join the roster in 2023.

Initially committed to Grand Valley State University since June 2022, Terpstra had at least six offers, including fellow Division II Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference members Northwood University and Saginaw Valley State University, as well as Montana State at the Division I FCS level.

Terpstra currently attends West Ottawa High School in Holland and received a PWO offer from Michigan State back in late December.