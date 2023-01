Wilson can play on the defensive line or on the offensive side of the ball as a tight end.

The Michigan State football program has picked up another preferred walk-on commitment for 2023. Jaxson Wilson, who comes out of of Hartland High School in Michigan, announced his pledge to the Spartans on Saturday evening.

Wilson is a legacy player for Michigan State as his dad, Travis Wilson, played fullback for the Spartans in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

"This is a place I have dreamed of playing (at) since I was a little kid," Wilson said in a statement posted to Twitter. "I am excited to follow in my dad's footsteps and become a (Spartan Dawg for life)!"

Michigan State offered Wilson a PWO spot on the roster on Dec. 15. He has scholarship offers from Saginaw Valley State, Wayne State, Davenport University and others.

The 6-foot-5, 240-pound Wilson also competes in track and field in the shot put event and is a Kensington Lakes Activities Association (KLAA) scholar athlete, according to his Twitter bio.

Wilson joins fellow preferred walk-on wide receiver Jack Yanachik as recent additions to Michigan State's roster.