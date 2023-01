Wide receiver Jack Yanachik has officially committed to Michigan State University as a preferred walk-on. The 6-foot-3 wide receiver/athlete from Warren, Michigan is expected to join the roster in 2023.

Yanachik was part of the De La Salle team that won its second consecutive state title last year. The Pilots defeated Forest Hills Central 52-13 in the finals at Ford Field in Detroit. Yanachik received offers from Lawrence Tech and Wayne State.

In addition to his preferred walk-on offer from MSU, Yanachik received a PWO offer from Central Michigan, and had scholarship offers from Northwood, Lawrence Tech, Wayne State and others as well.

Currently, MSU has the No. 38-ranked recruiting class for 2023, headlined by four-star defensive end Andrew DePaepe, four-star defensive end Bai Jobe and four-star linebacker Jordan Hall.