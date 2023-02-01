On National Signing Day (late period), Michigan State has gained a new commit - Grant Calcagno.

"Ready to work," Calcagno said in a tweet. "Go Green!"

The athlete from Rochester, Michigan played wide receiver, running back, cornerback and kick returner in his time at Rochester High School. The team went 7-5 last season and lost in the second round of the playoffs against Adams.

He earned a first-team All-Region nod from the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association (MHSFCA). Calcagno totaled 1,702 all-purpose yards and 19 touchdowns.

Calcagno, 6-foot and 191 pounds will sign on with Michigan State as a preferred walk-on (PWO). It is unclear which position Calcagno will focus on at MSU, but he provides a lot of positional versatility for the Spartans.

Several Michigan schools gave Calcagno offers including Siena Heights, Northwood and Albion.

Calcagno joins kicker Tarik Ahmetbasic, offensive lineman Cooper Terpstra, tight end/defensive lineman Jaxson Wilson, wide receiver Jack Yanachik and others as part of Michigan State's 2023 PWO additions.