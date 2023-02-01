News More News
Michigan State gains PWO commitment from Rochester's Grant Calcagno

Sparty heads down the tunnel onto the field at Spartan Stadium Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, before the season opener against Western Michigan.
Brad LaPlante • Spartans Illustrated
On National Signing Day (late period), Michigan State has gained a new commit - Grant Calcagno.

"Ready to work," Calcagno said in a tweet. "Go Green!"

The athlete from Rochester, Michigan played wide receiver, running back, cornerback and kick returner in his time at Rochester High School. The team went 7-5 last season and lost in the second round of the playoffs against Adams.

He earned a first-team All-Region nod from the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association (MHSFCA). Calcagno totaled 1,702 all-purpose yards and 19 touchdowns.

Calcagno, 6-foot and 191 pounds will sign on with Michigan State as a preferred walk-on (PWO). It is unclear which position Calcagno will focus on at MSU, but he provides a lot of positional versatility for the Spartans.

Several Michigan schools gave Calcagno offers including Siena Heights, Northwood and Albion.

Calcagno joins kicker Tarik Ahmetbasic, offensive lineman Cooper Terpstra, tight end/defensive lineman Jaxson Wilson, wide receiver Jack Yanachik and others as part of Michigan State's 2023 PWO additions.

