All of the offseason chatter is about to end. Michigan State kicks off the 2023 football season in a matter of hours, as the Spartans host the Central Michigan Chippewas at 7 p.m. Eastern Time in East Lansing. The game will be broadcast on FS1. Coming off a disappointing 5-7 season in 2022, MSU head coach Mel Tucker is looking for a bounce-back campaign. On the other sideline, CMU head coach Jim McElwain is hoping his Chippewas can rebound from a 4-8 season last year. Both teams enter the season unranked. Central Michigan would love nothing more than to pull a huge upset in Spartan Stadium (the Chippewas have won three times in East Lansing in the past), but Michigan State is determined to start off the 2023 season on the right note. There is a lot of mystery for both of these teams heading into the season opener, but let's examine the matchup more closely.

2022 statistics review:

Michigan State: -Record: 5-7 (3-6 in Big Ten)

-Offense (per game averages): 353 total yards, 240 passing yards, 113 rushing yards

-Defense (per game averages): 416.5 total yards allowed, 237.9 passing yards allowed, 178.6 rushing yards allowed

-Third-down offense: 38.8%

-Third-down defense: 43.5%

-Cumulative Points Scored: 293 (24.42 per game)

-Cumulative Points Allowed: 329 (27.42 per game) Central Michigan -Record — 4-8 (3-5 in Big Ten)

-Offense (per game averages): 368.5 total yards, 208.1 passing yards, 160.4 rushing yards

-Defense (per game averages): 373.3 total yards allowed, 220.7 passing yards allowed, 152.6 rushing yards allowed-

Third-down offense: 35.3%

-Third-down defense: 32.4%

-Cumulative Points Scored: 297 (24.75 per game)

-Cumulative Points Allowed: 338 (28.17 per game) Preseason SP+ rankings: -Michigan State: 46th

-Central Michigan: 109th

Series History/All-Time Records

-All-time head-to-head record: Michigan State leads 8-3

-Current streak: Michigan State is on a four-game winning streak

-Last Michigan State win: Sept. 9, 2018 (31-20)

-Last Central Michigan win: Sept. 12, 2009 (29-27)

-Michigan State all-time record: 726-479-44 (.599)

-Central Michigan all-time record: 643-442-36 (.590)

Uniform watch:

Michigan State: Michigan State will wear its brand-new uniforms for the first time, but the Spartans will still go with a more traditional look: green helmets, green jerseys with white numbering and lettering and white pants.

Spartans Illustrated guest contributor "@msu_uniforms" breaks down the look in more detail here. As of press time, details on Central Michigan's uniforms cannot be found. With Michigan State wearing green tops and white pants, I would expect the Chips to wear white jerseys with gold or maroon pants, but that is just a guess at this juncture.

Key matchups:

-Jase Bauer/Bert Emanuel Jr. vs. MSU defense: Much like Michigan State, Central Michigan has not publicly named a starting quarterback. It's possible that both Bauer and Emanuel see the field against the Spartans. Bauer had 59 passing attempts last season, completing 25 of those (59.3%) for 435 yards, but only throwing for one touchdown versus five interceptions. Emanuel has just eight career passing attempts, completing four of those with 54 yards (zero touchdowns or interceptions). What the quarterbacks do well, however, is run the ball. Bauer rushed 53 times for 312 yards (5.9 yards per carry) and four touchdowns in 2022. Emanuel was even more electric on the ground, averaging 7.4 yards per carry and recording 556 yards and seven scores. Obviously, not only will MSU's secondary need to prepare for the pass against CMU, the defensive front will need to keep the quarterbacks contained when they run with the football. If the Spartans can neutralize the running threat and force CMU's quarterbacks to beat them with the pass (of course, MSU's passing defense has been porous over the past couple seasons), it actually bodes well for Michigan State. -Nathan Carter/Jalen Berger/Jaren Mangham vs. CMU defensive front: Whether it is Noah Kim or Katin Houser under center in the game, Michigan State will need to lean on its running game to get the new starting quarterback comfortable. From everything we've heard coming out of camp, Carter, the UConn transfer, is expected to lead the backfield in touches. With that said, expect Berger and Mangham (especially in short-yardage situations) to be involved as well. Michigan State needs to dominate the trenches and control the ground game. However, it may not be as easy as it sounds. Central Michigan returns a lot of its defensive production from last season, and the front seven is a strength. The Chippewas only allowed 3.8 yards per carry last season, which was toward the top of the list in the Mid-American Conference. Robi Stuart and Jacques Bristol are veteran defensive tackles in the interior and the linebackers room, lead by Justin Whiteside and Kyle Moretti, is deep. Still, this is a matchup MSU has to win. Also, new this season is the running clock rule, in which the clock will continue to run after first downs (except in the last two minutes of each half). If MSU can lean on Carter and company in the rushing attack, the Spartans can grind the clock out and look to earn a victory quicker. After an abysmal year on the ground in 2022, the Spartans' rushing attack will look to bounce back.

-Tre Mosley/Michigan State wide receivers versus Donte Kent/CMU secondary: By and large, Mosley is expected to step up as Michigan State's No. 1 wide receiver this season. Meanwhile, Central Michigan cornerback Donte Kent was a first-team All-MAC selection in 2022 and is on the Bronko Nagurski watch list heading into the 2023 season. He did not record an interception in 2022, but did have 15 pass break-ups and 51 tackles. According to Pro Football Focus, Kent has a pass coverage grade of 69.4 last season. He allowed 37 catches on 68 pass attempts for 488 yards and four touchdowns. Kent is likely to play on the outside. Mosley has primarily played in the slot throughout his MSU career, but noted at Big Ten Media Days that he had been practicing both inside and outside. He's comfortable at both spots, and given MSU's revamped wide receivers room, it would not be surprising to see Mosley out wide often on Friday. No matter who Kent is guarding though, he will posses a big challenge.

Game info:

-Date/Kickoff Time: Friday, Sept. 1, 7:05 p.m. Eastern Time

-TV Channel: FS1

-TV Announcers: Tim Brando (play-by-play), Spencer Tillman (analyst)

-Location: Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, Michigan

-Weather Expectations: Party cloudy with temperatures around 76 degrees at kickoff, winds blowing south around seven miles per hour

-Current Line: Michigan State -14 (DraftKings)

Final thoughts:

Michigan State enters the contest as 14-point favorites. That feels about right. I think MSU will cover, but strange things can happen in season openers. Michigan State's defense should be much-improved compared to last season, particularly against the run due to the new additions and returning experience in the defensive front. Improvements in pass coverage remains to be seen with what is expected to be a young secondary in 2023, but Central Michigan doesn't appear to pose a huge threat in the passing game, though. There is a lot of intrigue and question marks with this Michigan State team, especially on the offensive side of the ball. A starting quarterback, either Kim or Houser, will be commanding the offense. The running backs room has been revamped with Carter and Mangham (both transfers), while Berger and others return. The offensive line adds junior college Keyshawn Blackstock to the rotation but the rotation remains similar to last season. The difference is that the unit appears to be deeper and healthier (although, MSU recently lost true freshman offensive lineman Stanton Ramil to a knee injury and redshirt freshman Gavin Broscious is expected to miss signifivant time as well) than it was a year ago, and those who played last year another year into their development. The wide receivers room lost its start power, but has a deep, talented and hungry group. The tight ends room, led by Maliq Carr, is expected to take a step forward. Meanwhile, you have a Central Michigan team with its own quarterback battle, and a veteran defense that could have the upper-hand against Michigan State's new-look offense in the early going. The Chippewas want to relive 2009 and play spoilers in Spartan Stadium. They'll be ready to go. Tucker and the Spartans are not taking them lightly. Don't be surprised to see Michigan State get off to a slow start in this one. However, ultimately, Michigan State's talent advantage will shine through. I believe MSU wins this one by at least two touchdowns, but Central Michigan keeps it tight for two or three quarters.