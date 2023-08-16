Games in the Big Ten are typically won and lost in the trenches. Looking at Michigan State’s rushing offense last year, which averaged 113 rushing yards per game (No. 111 in FBS), it was pretty obvious to see why the Spartans finished with a 5-7 record, among other reasons.

This year, assistant head coach/offensive line coach/run game coordinator Chris Kapilovic and the MSU players are making it a priority that the run game needs to improve.

Kapilovic said to the media that the run game starts with the offensive line, but it takes the whole offense to have a good rushing attack.

“That’s the thing about offensive football, if you have 10 guys doing a great job and one dude that does a poor job, especially in the O-line, you’re going to have a bad play,” Kapilovic said on Wednesday. “Defense, you could have 10 guys go wrong and one guy make a hell of a play, and you could have a hell of a play.

“It starts with us, but it really does take all 11 (players) to be great."