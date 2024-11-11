MSU's Jonathan Smith gives injury updates, previews Saturday game vs Illini

Michigan State QB Aidan Chiles. (Photo by © Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Michigan State has had a chance to regroup, reset, and refocus after its 47-10 loss to Indiana the last time the Spartans hit the field. After a bye week that included a fully padded practice on Wednesday, film review of the previous three games, some time off for the players, and recruiting for the coaches, Michigan State will be back in action on Saturday afternoon at Illinois. “I’m excited about the opportunity this month,” head coach Jonathan Smith said on Monday. “We got three (games) in front of us, totally focused on Illinois here and I know our guys are excited about what (we've) got to play for.” Michigan State is 4-5 this season. With two wins in its final three games of the season – at Illinois, vs. Purdue and vs. Rutgers – the Spartans would be bowl eligible for the first time since the 2021 season. “They understand (we've) got a lot to play for this month, and so I think they’re excited about that,” Smith said. “(I’m) really pleased with the preparation, the work at practice from August on and I continue to see it out there. Like I mentioned, (practice on Sunday) was good. We know (we've) got to improve in some areas and do some things better in the games - and we’re working to do that.” The last time out, Michigan State started well against the undefeated Hoosiers, but Indiana pulled away by scoring 47 unanswered points. In that game, several Spartans suffered injuries including quarterback Aidan Chiles, rush end Anthony Jones and defensive backs Charles Brantley and Malik Spencer. In the second half against Indiana, Chiles was slow to get up after getting hit. He was seen on the sideline with a towel around his throwing hand. Chiles sat out for the rest of the game.

Brantley got hurt in the first half against the Hoosiers. As he exited the field, he could not put any weight on his left leg. Brantley was eventually carted to the locker room. Spencer also went to the locker room due to an injury in the first half. “Aidan was able to go yesterday, so we feel pretty confident on him,” Smith said. “We’ll see what Chuck and Malik look like at the end of the week. Anthony Jones, I’m optimistic on him.” Wide receiver Jaron Glover was listed as “out” on the availability report prior to kickoff. Glover has 13 receptions, 158 receiving yards and two touchdowns this season. “We’ll see how he looks at the end of the week,” Smith said about Glover. “He got a little bit of limited time yesterday.” Defensive backs Dillon Tatum (one game played) and Chance Rucker (two games played) have been out for most of the season. Smith said that both of them are “doubtful” for the rest of the regular season. With all the injuries in the secondary, true freshmen like Andrew Brinson IV (three games played), Justin Denson Jr. (five games played) and Jaylen Thompson (four games played) have had to play maybe more than expected. “I think a lot about the quality reps they’ve gotten in practice because of some of those guys being down,” Smith said. “I’m not the only one standing up here. I think about coaches across the country who are dealing with maybe a particular position group and this is a physical game (and) long season. It’s not ‘woah is me.’ We feel bad for those individual players that have missed some time or missed the season, but there’s some bright side of it, like some opportunities for the younger players.” The Spartans will try to overcome those injuries when they play the 6-3 Illinois Fighting Illini on the road. Illinois is coached by Bret Bielema who has made multiple stops across the country. Bielema coached seven years at Wisconsin, five years at Arkansas, and is in his fourth season in Champaign. “I really like and respect Bret Bielema and what he’s done there (and) at some previous institutions,” Smith said. “I really respect him in the way he does a lot for college football, being on committees, a voice, advocating for the game and like I said, got a ton of respect for him and really his team.”

It’s not super common for both teams in a game to be coming off of a bye week, but that is the case for the Spartans and the Fighting Illini. “It gives you a little bit more time to plan, maybe implement a new scheme or two,” Smith said about the bye week. “We’re aware of that potential (of new wrinkles by Illinois). What we prepare for is what we see on tape. We’re not going to totally chase ghosts that they could potentially do this or that. You prepare for what they’ve got on tape and recognize that you might see a new wrinkle or two because they’ve had a little bit more time.” Michigan State will be up against the No. 31 scoring defense in the nation and an experienced quarterback in Luke Altmyer who is in his second year starting at Illinois. “Good defense, veteran quarterback, creates some issues for you there,” Smith said. “So, we know this is going to be a tough challenge that we’re getting ready for.” Saturday’s game will kick off at approximately 2:30 p.m. on FS1.

