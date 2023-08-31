Dr. Green and White Bad Betting Advice, Week One: Believe
The past few years have been interesting for the Michigan State Spartans. The end of the 2021 season was marked by the celebration of a championship at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta.
But the 2022 season was tough. At times it felt like the Spartans had been transported to a whole new continent and were playing a sport that was called football, except that it wasn’t actually football. (I mean seriously, what was that in the Minnesota game?). The end of the season saw the Spartans relegated to the ranks of the teams with no place to go for the holidays.
Now, the year is 2023 and a new season is upon us. This is a big year for head coach Mel Tucker and his staff in East Lansing. If Spartan fans are generous enough to grant Tucker a mulligan for the COVID-impacted 2020 season, that still leaves one very good season and one mediocre to bad season on the resume. The 2023 campaign will give a strong indicator as to which season was the fluke.
This fork in the road presents Spartan fans with a bit of a dilemma. Michigan State fans are passionate. They care, not unlike folks at a hip-hop concert whose hands are not in the air. But that passion can also go two different ways.
Option one is to be a pessimist and to expect the worst. Some say that it is the hope that kills you. It is a better strategy to simply not get your hopes up.
As a eternal optimist, I offer to those Spartan fans one simple word of advice:
Believe.
For some MSU fans, this will be a challenge, and taking on a challenge is a lot like riding a horse. If you're comfortable while you're doing it, you're probably doing it wrong.
I think it's the lack of hope that comes and gets you. I believe in hope. I believe in belief. Sometimes I even believe in miracles, and so should Michigan State fans. After all, we have witnessed a few.
We may find that as the season goes on that my belief is misplaced. But for now, I believe that that the Spartans can get better, or perhaps that they will get better. I know that they believe in themselves and that they believe in one another. I believe that locker room smells like potential.
If the Spartans can hold on to that belief. If they can truly do that, then maybe, just maybe, this season will turn out OK. Somehow, I believe that it will. That all starts now. Yeah?
Thank you for attending my Ted (Lasso) Talk.
Week One Prediction for Michigan State
Michigan State opens the season on Friday night at home against the Central Michigan. As of press time, the Spartans are favored by 14.5 points with a point total over/under of 45.5. Based on this spread, there is an 85% chance that the Spartans will win straight up.
While that generally sounds good, is also means that there is about a 1-in-6 chance for the season to begin with a catastrophic loss to a Mid-American Conference team. While I would like to believe that this will not happen, history says that it is possible. Central Michigan owns three wins total over the Spartans (as many as all of the MAC schools combined), including the first two meetings in 1991 and 1992.
The Chippewas also bested the Spartans in 2009, thanks to an onside-kick, a very badly timed offsides penalty and a game-winning field goal as time expired. Going back to 2001, Michigan State is only 2-5 against the spread against Central Michigan. Perhaps this was not the best year to invite the Chippewas back to East Lansing.
But, enough of that talk. I am filing that under “stinkin’ thinkin’.”
The computer models are generally more optimistic about the Spartans' chances. ESPN's Football Power Index predicts a 19-point win for Michigan State. My computer model likes a 20-point win, and Bill Connelly's SP+ has the Spartans by 23 points Those are all encouraging numbers, I believe.
Specifically, my computer gives me a final score of Michigan State 38, Central Michigan 18. As such, my analysis suggests that the Spartans will cover the spread and hit the over on points.
Big Ten Overview
Table 1 below gives a summary of the action in the Big Ten in Week One. This table summarizes my predicted score for each Big Ten game, the opening Las Vegas line and various predictions from both my computer and ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI).
