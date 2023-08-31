The past few years have been interesting for the Michigan State Spartans. The end of the 2021 season was marked by the celebration of a championship at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta.

But the 2022 season was tough. At times it felt like the Spartans had been transported to a whole new continent and were playing a sport that was called football, except that it wasn’t actually football. (I mean seriously, what was that in the Minnesota game?). The end of the season saw the Spartans relegated to the ranks of the teams with no place to go for the holidays.

Now, the year is 2023 and a new season is upon us. This is a big year for head coach Mel Tucker and his staff in East Lansing. If Spartan fans are generous enough to grant Tucker a mulligan for the COVID-impacted 2020 season, that still leaves one very good season and one mediocre to bad season on the resume. The 2023 campaign will give a strong indicator as to which season was the fluke.

This fork in the road presents Spartan fans with a bit of a dilemma. Michigan State fans are passionate. They care, not unlike folks at a hip-hop concert whose hands are not in the air. But that passion can also go two different ways.

Option one is to be a pessimist and to expect the worst. Some say that it is the hope that kills you. It is a better strategy to simply not get your hopes up.

As a eternal optimist, I offer to those Spartan fans one simple word of advice:

Believe.

For some MSU fans, this will be a challenge, and taking on a challenge is a lot like riding a horse. If you're comfortable while you're doing it, you're probably doing it wrong.

I think it's the lack of hope that comes and gets you. I believe in hope. I believe in belief. Sometimes I even believe in miracles, and so should Michigan State fans. After all, we have witnessed a few.

We may find that as the season goes on that my belief is misplaced. But for now, I believe that that the Spartans can get better, or perhaps that they will get better. I know that they believe in themselves and that they believe in one another. I believe that locker room smells like potential.

If the Spartans can hold on to that belief. If they can truly do that, then maybe, just maybe, this season will turn out OK. Somehow, I believe that it will. That all starts now. Yeah?

Thank you for attending my Ted (Lasso) Talk.