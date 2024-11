Michigan State football is fresh off another bye week, and we need to see three HUGE items in these final three games to end the 2024 season.

From pass rush to quarterback Aidan Chiles, why do we need to see a strong finish to not just make a bowl game, but feel optimistic about the 2025 season?

We then get to MSU football recruiting news and notes, like Jace Clarizio and another 2024 commit officially visiting elsewhere just weeks before signing day.