In what will likely be Michigan State's last game of the 2023 season, the Land-Grant Trophy will be on the line on Friday night in Detroit (7:30 p.m. Eastern Time on NBC). MSU and Penn State have had some tight battles over the year's and tonight's game at Ford Field could actually keep the Spartans in bowl contention with a 5-7 record. Our Spartans Illustrated team breaks down the action and discusses what MSU has to do to pull off an upset on Friday night.

Staff Picks:

David Harns

Penn State 25, Michigan State 19

In front a warm and cozy Spartan crowd, MSU jumps out early but is unable to maintain the momentum. The Nittany Lions pull out a weird one.

Ryan O'Bleness

Penn State 27, Michigan State 13

Michigan State makes a game out of it, and covers, but the Penn State defense is too stout for MSU to score enough points or move the ball on a consistent basis. I just cannot find a single matchup advantage for MSU's offense against the PSU defense. Penn State's offense also struggles, but eventually breaks away in the second half to secure the Land-Grant Trophy at Ford Field. The Spartans' tumultuous 2023 season comes to an end, and Michigan State ushers in a new era a few days later when the next head coach is hired.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GcmlkYXkgaW4gdGhlIE1vdG9yIENpdHkhIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby9iaGpOd2h2SzRqIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vYmhqTndodks0 ajwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNaWNoaWdhbiBTdGF0ZSBGb290YmFsbCAoQE1T VV9Gb290YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NU1Vf Rm9vdGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE3Mjc0MzMxMzkzNDAwODM1NTI/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgMjIsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Kevin Knight

Penn State 37, Michigan State 10

The long Spartan nightmare is over. Great basketball and hockey seasons await fans (as well as a great season from the Detroit Lions) as we regroup and prepare for a bowl season next year under the next head coach at MSU.

Paul Fanson

Penn State 38, Michigan State 9

I can see a scenario where Michigan State is competitive in this game. Penn State has struggled recently on offense and starting quarterback Drew Allar is likely not 100%. At times this year, MSU has played stout run defense. I can easily imagine a low-scoring game where a late tipped ball pick-six could even result in an upset win to close out the season. Unfortunately, the way that injuries are mounting up, especially on the defensive line, it is more likely that Penn State will be able to run the ball up and down the field as they run the score up on the Spartans in Ford Field. Michigan State struggles to move the ball and Penn State increases the margin by seven points each quarter and cruses to victory.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GcmlkYXkgTmlnaHQgaW4gVGhlIE1vdG9yIENpdHkuIPCfn6Lwn5+i 4pqq77iPPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dv R3JlZW4/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb0dy ZWVuPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vcnEzYVZzczhXUiI+cGlj LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3JxM2FWc3M4V1I8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWljaGln YW4gU3RhdGUgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBNU1VfRm9vdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTVNVX0Zvb3RiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNzI3NDc4 NDkzODY3MzQzOTE5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDIz LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Matt Sheehan

Penn State 28, Michigan State 12

If MSU had more than six healthy players, I would actually entertain the idea of an upset over a Penn State team that may not be as motivated with the playoffs out of the picture and Drew Allar coming off an injury. However, MSU is just too thin at this point for me to even dream that hard.

Brendan Moore

Penn State 31, Michigan State 13

Penn State simply doesn’t have the offensive firepower to virtually end the game in the first quarter, like Washington, Michigan and Ohio State did to Michigan State. With that said, the Nittany Lions will have their way in the trenches and largely dominate this game. However, Michigan State will keep it within striking distance. Turnovers and field position will be key in this game. Penn State will score late to seal its 10th win of the season, but the Spartans will put up a good fight.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UYWtpbmcgb24gUGVubiBTdGF0ZSBpbiB0aGUgMzEzIG9uIEZyaWRh eS4gPGJyPjxicj7wn5OFIHwgTm92LiAyNDxicj7wn4aaIHwgUGVubiBTdGF0 ZTxicj7ij7AgfCA3OjMwcG0gRVQ8YnI+8J+TjSB8IEZvcmQgRmllbGQ8YnI+ 8J+TuiB8IE5CQzxicj7wn5O7IHwgU3BhcnRhbiBNZWRpYSBOZXR3b3JrIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby85cUcxa0NlSHVPIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5j b20vOXFHMWtDZUh1TzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNaWNoaWdhbiBTdGF0ZSBG b290YmFsbCAoQE1TVV9Gb290YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9NU1VfRm9vdGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE3MjcwNDMzMzcyNjQ0OTY4 MDA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgMjEsIDIwMjM8L2E+ PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0 Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+ PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Jeremy Dewar

Penn State 27, Michigan State 6

War of attrition just comes for the Spartans. PSU has a fierce defense, and I just don’t see the Spartans having much of any success there.

Zach Manning

Penn State 31, Michigan State 3

Penn State has a strong defense, and MSU won't move the ball much. The Spartans avoid the shutout, but the offense will struggle. The good news is the season will end and a new coach is not too far away from taking over.