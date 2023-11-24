Staff Picks: Penn State Versus Michigan State
In what will likely be Michigan State's last game of the 2023 season, the Land-Grant Trophy will be on the line on Friday night in Detroit (7:30 p.m. Eastern Time on NBC).
MSU and Penn State have had some tight battles over the year's and tonight's game at Ford Field could actually keep the Spartans in bowl contention with a 5-7 record.
Our Spartans Illustrated team breaks down the action and discusses what MSU has to do to pull off an upset on Friday night.
Spartans Illustrated Content Review:
Game Preview: Penn State Nittany Lions versus Michigan State Spartans
What we're hearing as MSU's football coaching search enters the final stretch
College Football and Michigan State Bad Betting Advice, Week 13: Gratitude
The case for Jonathan Smith as Michigan State's next head football coach
The case for Mike Elko as Michigan State's next head football coach
The case for Lance Leipold as Michigan State's next head football coach
Justin Rose Podcast: Who is going to be Michigan State's next head coach?
MSU's Jalen Thompson, Malik Spencer: young core needs to 'stick together'
Q&A with Happy Valley Insider: What makes Penn State's defense so elite?
Michigan State's Harlon Barnett hopes fans will 'come out and show love for our guys,' talks permanent head coach job
Michigan State football's odds to make a bowl are just 0.6%.
Michigan State tight end Maliq Carr and quarterback Katin Houser earn Big Ten Weekly honors after Indiana win
Staff Picks:
David Harns
Penn State 25, Michigan State 19
In front a warm and cozy Spartan crowd, MSU jumps out early but is unable to maintain the momentum. The Nittany Lions pull out a weird one.
Ryan O'Bleness
Penn State 27, Michigan State 13
Michigan State makes a game out of it, and covers, but the Penn State defense is too stout for MSU to score enough points or move the ball on a consistent basis. I just cannot find a single matchup advantage for MSU's offense against the PSU defense.
Penn State's offense also struggles, but eventually breaks away in the second half to secure the Land-Grant Trophy at Ford Field. The Spartans' tumultuous 2023 season comes to an end, and Michigan State ushers in a new era a few days later when the next head coach is hired.
Kevin Knight
Penn State 37, Michigan State 10
The long Spartan nightmare is over. Great basketball and hockey seasons await fans (as well as a great season from the Detroit Lions) as we regroup and prepare for a bowl season next year under the next head coach at MSU.
Paul Fanson
Penn State 38, Michigan State 9
I can see a scenario where Michigan State is competitive in this game. Penn State has struggled recently on offense and starting quarterback Drew Allar is likely not 100%. At times this year, MSU has played stout run defense. I can easily imagine a low-scoring game where a late tipped ball pick-six could even result in an upset win to close out the season.
Unfortunately, the way that injuries are mounting up, especially on the defensive line, it is more likely that Penn State will be able to run the ball up and down the field as they run the score up on the Spartans in Ford Field. Michigan State struggles to move the ball and Penn State increases the margin by seven points each quarter and cruses to victory.
Matt Sheehan
Penn State 28, Michigan State 12
If MSU had more than six healthy players, I would actually entertain the idea of an upset over a Penn State team that may not be as motivated with the playoffs out of the picture and Drew Allar coming off an injury. However, MSU is just too thin at this point for me to even dream that hard.
Brendan Moore
Penn State 31, Michigan State 13
Penn State simply doesn’t have the offensive firepower to virtually end the game in the first quarter, like Washington, Michigan and Ohio State did to Michigan State. With that said, the Nittany Lions will have their way in the trenches and largely dominate this game.
However, Michigan State will keep it within striking distance. Turnovers and field position will be key in this game. Penn State will score late to seal its 10th win of the season, but the Spartans will put up a good fight.
Jeremy Dewar
Penn State 27, Michigan State 6
War of attrition just comes for the Spartans. PSU has a fierce defense, and I just don’t see the Spartans having much of any success there.
Zach Manning
Penn State 31, Michigan State 3
Penn State has a strong defense, and MSU won't move the ball much. The Spartans avoid the shutout, but the offense will struggle. The good news is the season will end and a new coach is not too far away from taking over.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
Join the discussion on this article in our premium forums by clicking here.
You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Threads, TikTok, and Instagram.
For video content, including our Red Cedar Radar podcast, find us on YouTube and consider subscribing.