Tom Izzo says the Spartans were "a step slow" in win over Western Michigan

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo looks on during pregame warmups as his team readied to face the Western Michigan Broncos (Photo by Marvin Hall/Spartans Illustrated)

At first glance, it appears the Michigan State men's basketball team had a good day on Monday; the Spartans beat the Western Michigan Broncos 80-62 in the final game of both the non-conference season and the calendar year. The No. 18 ranked Spartans are off to an 11-2 start for the first time since 2022. Most experts now project that Michigan State is positioned to contend for a Big Ten title and to earn its best NCAA Tournament seed since before the Covid-lost season of 2020. At the same time, however, the Spartans' performance left a little bit to be desired: - MSU was sloppy with the ball in committing 17 turnovers. - The Spartans gave up 11 offensive rebounds and allowed the Broncos to go on a 10-0 run right out of halftime. - Michigan State also missed seven layups and shot just 6-for-20 (30%) from deep. While the green and white won by 18 points, the point spread was over 25 points. Based on all these measures, it was a lackluster performance - and head coach Tom Izzo seemed to agree. "It seemed like we were a step slow," Izzo said following the game. "(It) didn't seem like we had the 'zip.' We just weren't the same ... I thought we played like we thought we (were) going to win the game." On some level, a small dip in performance is to be expected. The game was played on a Monday afternoon between Christmas and New Years, and the Spartans have only played three games since December 7. It is not uncommon for teams to experience a bit of a "holiday hangover." But Izzo was still a little surprised. While he admitted that some of his past teams did suffer a lull around the holidays, he expected more out of this group.

"I'm looking for us to be different," he explained. "That's our battle cry. Be. Different. I don't want to be like everybody else. I don't want a holiday hangover. I've had a few of those over the last couple of years. I don't want those anymore." To make matters worse, Izzo explained that he specifically addressed some of these potential concerns with the team over the past few days. "I had a 10-minute team meeting about distractions, about handling Christmas, and about what goes on now when people start talking about you," he said. "I did it every day. I didn't do it enough."

Izzo addresses the media following MSU's 80-62 win over Western Michigan (Photo by Paul Fanson/Spartans Illustrated)

Postgame, Izzo mentioned several times that the practices over the past few days had been good. So this made the lackluster performance even more of a surprise. "I was so excited about the way we were practicing," he said. "I actually told (the media). I felt good. I'll never do that again. I was disappointed. My first key to the game was, are we mature enough to take the practice to the game? The answer is, no, we were not ... the leadership wasn't good enough today. I told our captains, and I told our coaches, we've got to do a better job - and we're going to do a better job." This is a new feeling for Izzo with this particular group of guys. Even with two losses, he has found it difficult to find much fault with the way that they have competed so far this season. That changed Monday afternoon. "For the first time in a while, we've kind of faced some adversity where I did not like the way we played," he said. "(Against) Memphis, we lost that game. I liked the way we played. (Against) Kansas, I liked the way we played. I didn't like the way we shot. Today, I didn't like the way we played." On the other side of the coin, the Spartans have not faced a significant challenge since returning from Maui with an overtime victory over North Carolina. With the Big Ten season and a tough road test in Columbus looming Friday, the argument could be made that Michigan State could use a wake up call. Izzo does not buy this argument. "If my team is mature enough, we shouldn't need that," he said. "That disappoints me. I think we're better than that."

Holiday Crowd

While Izzo felt that there is no excuse for a dip in focus over the holidays, the vibe in the Breslin Center was a bit different on Monday. With no students on campus, large sections of the stands usually inhabited with raucous youths were instead filled with families and more mature Spartan fans. At times, the crowd was more subdued than usual. One of the loudest moments occurred when a lucky fan nailed a full-court putt to win a $1,000 promotional event during a second-half commercial break.

The fans also got noisy when the Broncos' remarkably poor free throw shooting resulted in free Chicken McNuggets, thanks to the "Brickin for Chicken" promotion. But Izzo felt that his team could have - and should have - done more during the actual game to keep the near capacity crowd engaged. He was especially annoyed because he knows that a lot of families who don't usually get to see the Spartans in person make a special effort to catch a game over the holiday break.

"I want to apologize to our fans," he said. "We called over for some extra tickets last night and there wasn't a ticket to be had ... and (Associate Head Coach) Doug Wojcik kept saying to me on the bench 'it's a shame they don't get to see the exciting brand (of basketball) that we have played with most of the year.'" Izzo joked that his granddaughter might have some criticism for the way the game played out. "Isabel was at the game," he said. "I hope she doesn't get mad at me and tell me she didn't get to clap enough because we didn't do enough." He even joked that he considered taking matters into his own hands. "That crowd was so ready to explode," Izzo explained. "It was so good, and we gave them nothing. I almost got a technical just to get the crowd going. I felt bad for them. I should have just got one and said, 'hey, it's on me, fans. You guys were awesome.' We weren't very good. I told my team that with about four minutes left to go in the huddle. I said, 'you let down 15,000 people today.'"

Homecoming for Coach Stephens