Michigan State plays No. 12 Penn State in the 2023 regular-season finale at Ford Field in Detroit. The game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday and will broadcast on NBC. Ahead of the Black Friday matchup, Spartans Illustrated caught up Marty Leap, staff writer at Happy Valley Insider — Rivals' home for all thing Penn State. At 9-2 and 6-2 in Big Ten play, is this season looked at as a success or a disappointment for Penn State? How much does the Land-Grant Trophy rivalry matter to Nittany Lion fans? And just what make PSU's defense so good? Marty answers these questions and more.

1. With one game left in the regular season, Penn State sits at 9-2 overall and is going to fall short of its goal to win the Big Ten East. Going into the season, was this the expectation from most fans, or would you say it is a disappointing result to finish behind Michigan and Ohio State again? Why or why not? Marty: This season has certainly been a disappointment in the eyes of many people. This is by far the best defense that head coach James Franklin has ever had. It is truly an elite unit and is the best defense I have ever seen at Penn State. The offense was expected to take a step forward with a quarterback that has elite tools, what was expected to be one of the best running back duos in the country, and a very good offensive line. An 11-1 record was the expectation for many, so once again losing to both of the big two was certainly a big disappointment. 2. It sounds like Drew Allar is expected to be healthy enough to start at quarterback for Penn State on Friday night. From an outside perspective, it seems like Allar often flashes his sky-high potential, but struggles with consistency. What does he do well and what does he struggle with? Marty: Drew Allar has certainly flashed that five-star talent at times. He makes a lot of big-boy throws that many NFL quarterbacks can not make and throws a beautiful deep ball. That said, his pocket presence is not good and his footwork is just as bad. He also seems very tentative and timid at times, not wanting to take deep shots despite having the arm strength to do so. Allar has also done a good job with pre-snap adjustments and reads, but often times once the ball is snapped, things have not gone as well as anyone had hoped. He has also been tremendous in the red zone and has not had a lot of turnovers (just two total). That said, there should also be an asterisk that Penn State's wide receiver room has been one of the worst in the Power Five.

3. In addition to Allar, the two-headed monster in the backfield with Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen, and wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith, who are the difference-makers on offense that can make an impact on Friday night? Who needs to step up on that side of the ball? Marty: Someone, anyone needs to step up at receiver. It's game 12 and still has not happened yet despite rotating multiple receivers in with the opportunity to do so. Outside of the players you mentioned, the tight ends have been Penn State's best offensive weapons. Both Tyler Warren and Theo Johnson are fine pass catchers. 4. Defensively, Penn State ranks in the top-six in the country in total defense, passing defense, rushing defense and points allowed. What makes this unit so stout, and how can a struggling Michigan State offense possibly attack it? Marty: This defense has elite speed/athleticism, is very physical, and very violent. They are going to rack up sacks and tackles for loss, while also forcing plenty of turnovers. It is a unit that embodies defensive coordinator Manny Diaz and his personality in so many ways. The only time offenses have had any success against the group has been when Penn State's offense has struggled to stay on the field, leading to the defense getting worn out, or when Indiana hit three passing scores of 25-plus yards. And of those three long scores for Indiana, two were a result of miscommunication by Penn State.

5. Obviously you can't speak for everybody, but for a program that doesn't like to claim any rivals, how important would you say the Land-Grant Trophy actually is to the Penn State players, coaches and fans? Marty: Penn State fans always want to win the Land-Grant, but that largely stems from the jokes that were born with the thing being so, ummm, we'll say unique. Penn State's social media team has picked up on that in recent years, and the players always seem to celebrate a little extra with a victory in this game. 6. What is your final score prediction? Marty: Penn State has had some ugly wins in recent weeks. I think that will continue on Friday night as the Nittany Lions get to 10 wins, but do so in unspectacular fashion. Prediction: Penn State 23, Michigan State 14