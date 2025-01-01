Fresh faces will be big as Michigan State eyes Big Ten title shot

No. 19 Michigan State couldn't dig out of a second quarter hole Sunday against No. 8 Maryland in College Park.
After a nine-day break, No. 18 Michigan State men's basketball returns to face off against the Western Michigan Broncos.
Chiclets University makes a visit to MSU to highlight everything that college hockey in East Lansing offers.
Michigan State returns to Big Ten play with a visit to Maryland on Sunday. The game is set for 1 p.m. ET on B1G+.
No. 1 Michigan State hockey will face off against Northern Michigan in the Great Lakes Invitational.
No. 19 Michigan State couldn't dig out of a second quarter hole Sunday against No. 8 Maryland in College Park.
After a nine-day break, No. 18 Michigan State men's basketball returns to face off against the Western Michigan Broncos.
Chiclets University makes a visit to MSU to highlight everything that college hockey in East Lansing offers.