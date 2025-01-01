Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Jan 1, 2025
Fresh faces will be big as Michigan State eyes Big Ten title shot
circle avatar
Jacob Cotsonika  •  Spartans Illustrated
Staff Writer
Twitter
@jacobcotsonika
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement