In this episode, Abby and Jonah discuss Michigan State's last non-conference game versus Western Michigan as the Spartans next prepare for conference play from here-on out.

In the We Got It! Covered segment, Jonah provides a look at where MSU stands in current bracket projections as well as going over the selection committee's NET ranking system.

Music Produced by Evan Hoyt

