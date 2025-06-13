Michigan State inks Adam Nightingale to five-year extension

MSU hockey coach Adam Nightingale coaches his Spartans, Saturday, March 22, 2025, during the third period of the Big 10 Hockey final at Munn Ice Arena. MSU won 4-3 in double overtime. Photo Credit: Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It was announced earlier today, as the Michigan State University Board of Trustees met in Traverse City, that MSU's hockey coach Adam Nightingale has been signed to a five-year extension. Nightingale has coached the Spartans for three seasons, amassing a 69-35-9 record while winning back-to-back Big Ten regular season and playoff championships. With the extension of Nightingale's contract, it will now operate on a rolling five-year term, extending each July 1st, unless terminated. This rolling contract helps with recruiting, as it shows a long-term commitment from the university to Nightingale and from Nightingale to staying in the NCAA ranks, at the school he played for as a captain. The base salary is $700,000 per year, with $150,000 bonuses for media participation, and a $300,000 retention bonus each July that Nightingale stays in East Lansing. There are no performance bonuses in the contract.

"I'm appreciative of the support the Board of Trustees and President Kevin Guskiewicz have demonstrated with today's announcement of a new contract for Adam Nightingale, helping to ensure he leads the Spartan hockey program for many years to come," said new MSU Athletic Director J Batt. "Under Coach Nightingale's guidance, Michigan State has returned to its position as one of the elite programs in college hockey, creating incredible excitement both within the hockey community and throughout all of our loyal supporters. Coming off back-to-back Big Ten Championships, there's a buzz that even greater things are on the horizon. Personally, I can't wait to experience the excitement of the sold-out crowds at Munn Ice Arena this winter, in what could be a truly special season." Nightingale expressed his gratitude. "My family and I are incredibly grateful for the opportunity to represent Michigan State University," he said. "To coach at an institution like this and be part of the East Lansing community is a privilege and an awesome responsibility. The support our program receives, from President Kevin Guskiewicz, the Board of Trustees, Director of Athletics J Batt and the entire Spartan family, will never be taken for granted, and we make sure our players and staff understand that on a daily basis. We look forward to continuing to make our university, alumni and community proud."