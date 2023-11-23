This week I received one of those weekly e-mails from my child's school. Inside, the principle explained that the students were learning about the concept of gratitude as a module in their ongoing Positivity Project. (As the self-appointed Chief Optimism Officer here, I strongly approve of this activity.)

"Gratitude is the quality of feeling and expressing thankfulness and appreciation," the newsletter explained. "It is about being aware of the consideration, kindness, and generosity of others. Gratitude is not about ignoring the negative aspects of life; it’s simply being aware of and thankful for what is good."

The newsletter also stated that "The character strength of gratitude has also been found to be the single best predictor of individual well being."

Considering the season of Thanksgiving and the fact that Michigan State football this season could be considered a "negative aspects of life," I thought that this was a message that Spartan fans need to hear this week.

In this vein, I thought that I would share the Michigan State-related things that as an alumnus, I am thankful for this year.

I am grateful that through the adversity that the players have faced all year, none of which was their fault, they have stayed together and continued to play hard every week. I am grateful that, so far, attrition has been minimal.

I am grateful for Athletic Director Alan Haller and the professional way that he has handled both the Mel Tucker saga, Broad of Trustee drama, and the head coaching search. Make no mistake that there are less than ethical folks out there just waiting to criticize Haller and Michigan State no matter which decision they make. Haller has remained above the fray, and I am confident that he will make an excellent hire.

I am grateful that when people in the Michigan State community make mistakes (which we all do), they own up to it and take responsibility. It is a refreshing contrast to other Universities who instead deflect, deny, make excuses, issue statements, and file injunctions when faced with overwhelming evidence of extreme ethical misconduct and a lack of sportsmanship.

Here I usually focus on football, but I am also grateful for Tom Izzo. The man is a living legend, and the Michigan State community is blessed to have him. It is no coincidence that when tragedy struck campus back in February, the only thing that Spartan Nation needed to hear was for Tom Izzo to tell us that everything was going to be OK. He did, and we all got through it together.

I am grateful for the privilege of being able to use this format to share my thoughts and various mathematical calculations about sports. Even in tough years, the #math makes it fun for me, and I hope it makes it fun for you as well. I am grateful for my amazing colleagues here at Spartans Illustrated and for each and every person reading this.

Finally, I am grateful for one more chance this year to watch the Green and White take the field against Penn State. We only get 12 chances a year. Let's make the best out of it that we can.