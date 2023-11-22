When Michigan State announced that its home game against Penn State was moving to Ford Field in Detroit on Black Friday, it was met with polarizing arguments.

Some liked it. It’s an indoor stadium, and it’s closer to the significant population of MSU alumni in the metro Detroit region.

Some didn’t like it. It’s not ideal for the local economy in East Lansing, and it takes away a home game at Spartan Stadium, causing Senior Day to fall on Nov. 4 against Nebraska.

Despite the mixed views from fans on the change in venue, one person that is excited to get back to the Motor City is freshman defensive lineman Jalen Thompson. Thompson has been one of the breakout rising stars on the Spartans' defense this season.

A graduate of Cass Technical High School, which is situated just one mile away from Ford Field, Thompson will have family and former coaches in attendance watching him play at the home of the Detroit Lions.

“It’s great,” Thompson said about returning home. “Definitely around Thanksgiving time, all your family is home, you get to go back to the Motor City. You get to put on [a performance] for your city and just get to showcase your talent on the collegiate level.”