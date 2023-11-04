Michigan State snapped a six-game losing streak Saturday afternoon with a 20-17 victory over Nebraska at Spartan Stadium. The victory marked the final home-game of the season at Spartan Stadium as the program marked Senior Day and improved the team's record to 3-6 on the year.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5WSUNUT1JZIEZPUiBNLVMtVSEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dvR3JlZW4/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb0dyZWVuPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3Qu Y28valJjUzBLR1J2bCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2pSY1MwS0dSdmw8L2E+ PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWljaGlnYW4gU3RhdGUgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBNU1VfRm9v dGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTVNVX0Zvb3Ri YWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNzIwODg0NjgwOTkwNTIzNDYxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDQsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

Katin Houser finished the day going 13-for-20 in the air for 165-yards and a touchdown, while Sam Leavitt also added one-for-two on passing with a touchdown for the day as well. Nate Carter led the Spartans on the ground attack with 50 yards on 15 carries as Houser added 13 yards of his own. Montorie Foster, Jr. led MSU's receiving corps with 95 yards on four catches, including one touchdown. Tyrell Henry added 54 yards on four catches with Christian Fitzpatrick adding a touchdown catch as well. Jonathan Kim added six points on two field goal attempts, including a long for the day form 50. Jared Mangham and Khalil Majeed both had interceptions, while Dillon Tatum led the backs with two pass break ups. Jalen Thompson had two sacks, while Maverick Hansen added 1.5. Overall, the Spartans finished the day with 295 total yards of offense, including 232 in the air. The Huskers finished the day with 283 yards of offense, 154 of those on the ground. MSU's defense shined on the afternoon with 12 tackles for a total loss of 52 yards by UNL's offense. The Spartans totaled six pass break ups along with sacks alongside two quarterback hurries. MSU notched two interceptions off UNL's Heinrich Haarberg, holding the Nebraska native under center to just 129 yards through the air on 12-for-28 passing.

First Half

The Spartans came out swinging on their opening drive of the game. After two straight gains by Nate Carter on the ground, Houser aired it out to connect with Brennan Parachek for 17 yards, and then Jalan Franklin for a monster 46-yard gain to the Huskers' 19 yard line. From there, the offense stalled out and had to call on Jonathan Kim to finish the drive out for points. Kim connected on a 35-yard field goal to get MSU on the board early, 3-0 with 11:51 remaining in the opening quarter. Neither team was able to find the advantage as each had to punt on its next offensive drive. Then the Huskers found a rhythm on their second offensive drive of the game. After marching it to the MSU 42 yard line, Maverick Hansen broke through to sack Haarberg for a loss of five. Then on a bubble pass to Jaylen Lloyd on the next play, Dillon Tatum tackled Lloyd for a four yard loss. Facing third-and-19 now, Haarberg was picked off by MSU's Jaden Mangham at the four yard line when he tried to throw it long. The interception marks Mangham's second-straight game with a pick.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JbnRlcmNlcHRpb24gQWxlcnQuIPCfmqg8YnI+PGJyPkl0JiMzOTtz IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTVNVX0Zvb3RiYWxsP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBNU1VfRm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+IGJhbGwuPGJy Pjxicj7wn5O6OiBGUzEvPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9D RkJPTkZPWD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ0ZCb25Gb3g8L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby93NGdDSkxWNTlpIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5j b20vdzRnQ0pMVjU5aTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNaWNoaWdhbiBTdGF0ZSBv biBCVE4gKEBNaWNoaWdhblN0T25CVE4pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vTWljaGlnYW5TdE9uQlROL3N0YXR1cy8xNzIwODQxNTc4MDU3 NTE5NDQ1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDQsIDIwMjM8 L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9w bGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYt OCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

The Spartans were unable to take advantage of the turnover and punted after a three-and-out on the third series of the half. MSU staff gave the series to Sam Leavitt, as mentioned would be the plan in the game thread on the Spartans Illustrated Message Boards prior to kickoff. After handing it off to Carter for a seven-yard gain to start the series, Leavitt was sacked on second down and threw incomplete on third. Nebraska finally found the scoreboard on its ensuing drive. Marching 59 yards on 10 plays, Haarberg capped the drive off for UNL with a five yard keeper and the touchdown early in the second quarter. Huskers took a narrow 7-3 lead with 12:40 left in the half. The Spartans didn't waste anytime responding as Houser returned to the field and marched MSU's offense 75 yards on just six plays for a touchdown. After Carter gained nine yards on a catch and then nine and three on the ground, respectively, Houser connected with Montorie Foster, Jr. for a huge 42-yard gain to UNL's 12 yard line. After a delay of game penatly, two plays later Houser connected to Christian Fitzpatrick for an 11-yard touchdown. The PAT by Kim was good, and the Spartans retook the lead 10-7.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZGUiIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ub3VjaGRvd24gTVNVLiDwn6SpPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9NU1VfRm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE1T VV9Gb290YmFsbDwvYT4geCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0NmaXR6XzE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENmaXR6XzE8L2E+PGJy Pjxicj7wn5O6OiBGUzEvPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9D RkJPTkZPWD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ0ZCb25Gb3g8L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby8zVDZlZVRyNURqIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5j b20vM1Q2ZWVUcjVEajwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNaWNoaWdhbiBTdGF0ZSBv biBCVE4gKEBNaWNoaWdhblN0T25CVE4pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vTWljaGlnYW5TdE9uQlROL3N0YXR1cy8xNzIwODQ4NDYxMzQ2 NTM3NTQwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDQsIDIwMjM8 L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9w bGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYt OCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Neither team would find the end zone for the rest of the half, but Nebraska did manage a 12 play, 74-yard drive late in the half that ended in a 24-yard field goal with just :06 remaining to tie it up at 10-10.

Second Half

After the defense started the second half for Michigan State, halting Nebraska at the Spartans' 38-yard line and forcing a punt, MSU repeated its success of the first half. Marching the team down the field, Houser opened the drive with a 28-yard pass to Tyrell Henry to start the half for the offense. Later, Houser again connected with Henry for a 14-yard gain. Spartans were unable to move the sticks again, but Kim connected on a 50-yard field goal attempt to give MSU the lead for good, taking a 13-10 advantage with 5:16 left in the quarter. Overall, the third quarter flew by on the clock with each team essentially getting two drives apiece before MSU punted it away with just :08 left in the period. After the Spartans' defense forced a three-and-out to open the fourth quarter, Leavitt returned once again under center for MSU on the third offensive series of the second half for the Spartans. Starting off at the Huskers' 38-yard line, the Spartans got creative with a pitch to Foster, who then threw to Leavitt downfield. Nebraska's Phalen Sanford was able to connect with the ball and knock it looks out of bounds to prevent a big gain by MSU. Nevertheless, just three plays later Leavitt connected with Foster for a 25-yard touchdown. After review, the catch stood as called on the field and the Spartans extended their lead to 20-10 after Kim's PAT was good.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IZSYjMzk7cyBvbiB0YXJnZXQuIPCfjq88YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1NfbGVhdjEwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBT X2xlYXYxMDwvYT4g4p6h77iPIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vTW9udG9yaWVGX0pyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBNb250b3Jp ZUZfSnI8L2E+PGJyPjxicj7wn5O6OiBGUzEvPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DRkJPTkZPWD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ0ZC b25Gb3g8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9WRFV6UlB3ell1Ij5w aWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vVkRVelJQd3pZdTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNaWNo aWdhbiBTdGF0ZSBvbiBCVE4gKEBNaWNoaWdhblN0T25CVE4pIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTWljaGlnYW5TdE9uQlROL3N0YXR1cy8x NzIwODc0NDM0NTY1NzQ2ODg4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVt YmVyIDQsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBj aGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Both teams were held to three-and-outs following the touchdown, but then Nebraska started to find a groove after being pinned at its own six-yard line with just 8:55 remaining in the game and still trailing by double-digits. Haarberg connected with Malachi Coleman for 30 yards to start UNL's drive, but the Huskers would not get past midfield. Just five plays after that big gain, Khalil Majeed picked off Haarberg at the MSU 28-yard line for the Husker quarterback's second turnover of the game. The pass, intended for Tomas Fidone II, saw a three-yard loss by Majeed on the return, and the Spartans would take over with 6:08 left at their own 25-yard line.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JbnRlcmNlcHRpb24gQWxlcnQuIPCfmqg8YnI+PGJyPkl0IGlzIG9u Y2UgYWdhaW4uLi48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01TVV9G b290YmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATVNVX0Zvb3RiYWxsPC9h PiBiYWxsLiA8YnI+PGJyPvCfk7o6IEZTMS88YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NGQk9ORk9YP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDRkJv bkZveDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1F2MzNackhRTUYiPnBp Yy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9RdjMzWnJIUU1GPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1pY2hp Z2FuIFN0YXRlIG9uIEJUTiAoQE1pY2hpZ2FuU3RPbkJUTikgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NaWNoaWdhblN0T25CVE4vc3RhdHVzLzE3 MjA4Nzg3NTU1Nzk2NjI2NTg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1i ZXIgNCwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

The success would be short-lived for MSU as the offense quickly went three-and-out and was forced to punt. The Huskers responded with a quick strike, marching it 65 yards in just four plays. Haarberg connected with Alex Bullock for 18 yards to open UNL's drive, and two plays later scrambled for a huge 43-yard gain on the ground to set up first-and-goal from the MSU four-yard line. Nebraska punched it in on the next play, and after the PAT trailed just 20-17 with 3:35 remaining. Yet another three-and-out followed for MSU on offense, but the defense held strong on the next series for the Spartans. After forcing a quick third-and-seven at the Nebraska 25, Jalen Thompson caused Haarberg to fumble as he was sacked by Thompson. Cal Haladay recovered for Michigan State and the Spartans would take over at the Huskers' 28-yard line.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TdXJlLCB3ZSYjMzk7bGwgdGFrZSBhIGZ1bWJsZSByZWNvdmVyeS4g 8J+Yjjxicj48YnI+8J+TujogRlMxLzxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vQ0ZCT05GT1g/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENGQm9uRm94 PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vVEVEUkxBRUVleCI+cGljLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RFRFJMQUVFZXg8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWljaGlnYW4g U3RhdGUgb24gQlROIChATWljaGlnYW5TdE9uQlROKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01pY2hpZ2FuU3RPbkJUTi9zdGF0dXMvMTcyMDg4 Mjg0NDEyODQxNTkzNT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciA0 LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

UNL returned the favor defensively on the next series, forcing a field goal attempt after the MSU offense was unable to move the sticks on the opening set of downs. Kim's 44-yard attempt to try and extend MSU's lead back out to six was wide right, and Nebraska would take back over on its own 27-yard line with :43 remaining and a chance to take the lead. Despite a holding penalty called against Malik Spencer that resulted in a fresh set of downs on second-and-one, Simeon Barrow broke through on the next play to strip sack Haarberg. Bryce Benhart recovered for UNL, but the Huskers faced second-and-28 from its own 28-yard line and time for just one more play. Haarberg's deep pass was broken up by Jordan Hall and that would be the final play of the game. Michigan State snapped a six-game losing streak, defeating Nebraska 20-17 on Senior Day at Spartan Stadium. The win marks the second-straight by MSU in the series and moves MSU to 4-4 against UNL as conference foes. It also marks interim head coach Harlon Barnett's first victory as coach for the Spartans. MSU returns to the field next in Columbus a week from now. The No. 1 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes defeated Rutgers 35-16 in Piscataway Saturday afternoon. Kickoff for the matchup is set for 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time on NBC.