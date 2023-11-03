Michigan State is still in search of its first Big Ten victory, with Nebraska coming to East Lansing on Saturday. The Cornhuskers are in the hunt for the Big Ten West Title and are favored by three points. Our Spartans Illustrated team breaks down the matchup and discusses if this is the week MSU finally breaks through.

Staff Picks:

Ryan O'Bleness

Nebraska 20, Michigan State 17

I don’t particularly buy that Nebraska is an upper echelon Big Ten team yet, but the Cornhuskers have turned it around as of the late. The Huskers have the No. 1 rushing offense in the Big Ten and a top-five ranked rushing defense nationally.This formula has worked well for Nebraska, even though the Huskers aren’t scaring anybody in the passing game. Michigan State keeps it close, but I won’t believe the Spartans will win again until I see it.

Paul Fanson

Nebraska 24, Michigan State 18

I would love to think that the final game of the 100th season in Spartan Stadium where the seniors are honored would be enough to catapult the Spartans to a much-needed win upset. However, it is simply hard to imagine the offense scoring enough points to win. The more likely scenario is exactly what Spartan fans saw last week in Minneapolis. The Spartans will show some early spark and may even have the lead for the early portion of the game. But as the game wears on, the offense stalls, the three-and-outs mount, the defense spends too much time on the field, and eventually the damn breaks. The Huskers pull away late and Spartan fans remain sad.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CYWNrIGF0IGl0IG9uIFNhdHVyZGF5ITxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hb0dyZWVuP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR29HcmVlbjwvYT4geCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL19BbGxPdXRBYXJvbl8/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QF9BbGxPdXRBYXJvbl88L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by9FNmFFb1MwS3owIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vRTZhRW9TMEt6MDwvYT48 L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNaWNoaWdhbiBTdGF0ZSBGb290YmFsbCAoQE1TVV9Gb290 YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NU1VfRm9vdGJh bGwvc3RhdHVzLzE3MTk4NDY3OTUwMzgwNjkxOTI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgMSwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3Jp cHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dp ZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+Cjwv ZGl2PgoK

Kevin Knight

Nebraska 21, Michigan State 17

Basketball season starts Monday. Our long autumn nightmare is almost over.

Zach Manning

Nebraska 24, Michigan State 20

This game will follow a similar script to what we've seen recently. Michigan State will stick in the game for a little bit before starting to commit mind-blowing mistakes. That will cause the Spartans to lose another close game.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgMjAyNCBTY2hlZHVsZSBpcyBoZXJlLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvR29HcmVlbj9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7 cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0dvR3JlZW48L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby9zU3BzWndYR0VYIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vc1Nwc1p3 WEdFWDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNaWNoaWdhbiBTdGF0ZSBGb290YmFsbCAo QE1TVV9Gb290YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9N U1VfRm9vdGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE3MjAxNjkzNTM5MjI4ODc4NDc/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgMiwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVv dGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4K PC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

David Harns

Michigan State 19, Nebraska 14

MSU rallies and finally gets Harlon Barnett his first victory as head coach. The fact that it happens in Spartan Stadium is a good story, for a good man.

Brendan Moore

Nebraska 30, Michigan State 10

Nebraska is one of the hottest teams in the Big Ten. After starting 0-2, the Cornhuskers have won five out of the team's last six games. They are tied for first in the Big Ten West and a win will get them bowl eligibility. Nebraska has a ton to play for, while Michigan State will be playing for pride on senior day. The Spartans will struggle offensively against a stingy Nebraska defense. This will be a close game throughout, but Nebraska opens it up in the fourth quarter with a couple of touchdowns.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DZWxlYnJhdGluZyBvdXIgU2VuaW9ycyB0aGlzIHdlZWtlbmQhIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hb0dyZWVuP3Ny Yz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR29HcmVlbjwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2h1OXd4U0dMSU4iPnBpYy50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9odTl3eFNHTElOPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1pY2hpZ2FuIFN0YXRl IEZvb3RiYWxsIChATVNVX0Zvb3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL01TVV9Gb290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTcyMDQzNjc3OTE0MzEx NTIwMz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciAzLCAyMDIzPC9h PjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxh dGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgi Pjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Chase Glasser

Nebraska 17, Michigan State 13

Tough, low scoring game, but Nebraska’s running game ekes out just enough to win.

Jeremy Dewar

Nebraska 17, Michigan State 13

Sam Leavitt gets the start at quarterback and has early success and a spark. But a team that is trudging through the end of an interim season can’t put together drives and falls to a team surging under a year-one coach.