Michigan State is looking to end its six-game skid, and the Spartans will have that chance this Saturday versus Nebraska. It will be the last game at Spartan Stadium in 2023, so MSU will be celebrating its senior day early.

Ahead of the seniors being honored on Saturday, fifth-year players Maverick Hansen and J.D. Duplain discussed the emotions of the game and the adversity the team has gone through this season, while also reflecting on their college careers to this point.

Both Hansen and Duplain were selected as team captains for Michigan State's game at Minnesota last weekend, which was a 27-12 loss for the Spartans.

For Hansen, a defensive tackle, he believes a victory this weekend wouldn't just be important for the seniors, but for the whole team, as the Spartans try to get off of the team's current schneid.

"It would mean a lot," Hansen said about getting a win on senior day. "It would also change the whole demeanor of the team. We've lost six games in a row, and I feel like a lot of guys are sluggish. Not myself, I feel like I don't really care what's going on, I'm going to go out and play and do my best. But it's just tough with a lot of young guys on the team because they're learning how to go through this type of adversity. I've been on losing teams before, unfortunately, but at the end of the day, you really just gotta stick together and come out of it."

For Duplain, who has started 38 consecutive games at left guard, he understands that what he feels on senior day on Saturday could be special in that moment, but for now his goal and mindset remains the same as every week.

"I always have high emotions for games, I always wanna win, so I mean that emotion won't change," Duplain said. "I can't say right now (how emotional I'll be on senior day) because I'm not in that environment yet. But I mean, my mindset is gonna be on winning the football game, like it always is."