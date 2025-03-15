Michigan State falls short in Big Ten semifinal thriller against Wisconsin

(Photo by Spartans Illustrated)

Michigan State's eight-game winning streak came to a tough end as they fell to the Wisconsin Badgers, 77-74, in a thrilling semifinal contest of the Big Ten tournament. The stage was set for another clash between these two programs, who met for a Big Ten Tournament record 12th time on Saturday. MSU (27-6), riding an eight game winning streak, aimed to continue their momentum in a tournament they have historically excelled in, while Wisconsin(26-8), fresh off a record breaking performance against UCLA (19 made three pointers) looked to keep their hot shooting alive.

Michigan State opened the game strong, with Jase Richardson leading the way, scoring nine of MSU’s first ten points. An early 8-0 run, capped off by a Jaden Akins three-pointer, gave the Spartans a 13-4 lead, forcing Wisconsin to call a timeout to regroup. Despite a hot start—going 5-for-7 from the field—the Spartans soon found themselves struggling offensively. After a Tre Holloman three-pointer at the 11:57 mark pushed MSU’s lead to 20-12, their shooting cooled off significantly. Meanwhile, Wisconsin clawed back, with John Tonje providing an offensive spark that would last the rest of the game. Jaxon Kohler’s foul trouble limited MSU’s interior presence, and Xavier Booker continued to struggle with his minutes, including an unforced turnover that squandered a wide-open three-point opportunity. A bizarre moment occurred when a pass from Carson Cooper to Tre Holloman struck an official, forcing what appeared to be an easy Wisconsin fastbreak layup, that actually led to an impressive highlight-reel block by Akins.

Wisconsin’s momentum continued to build. Tonje drilled a three-pointer with 2:42 remaining, cutting MSU’s lead to 32-31. A controversial sequence followed, as Jeremy Fears Jr. was called for a blocking foul, and a technical was assessed to Blackwell after he dropped the ball on Fears. Despite the chaos, MSU held onto a 33-32 lead. However, Wisconsin struck late in the half. Steven Crowl’s three-pointer gave the Badgers their first lead at 35-33, and two Tonje free throws extended it to 37-33 at the break. MSU’s offense faltered down the stretch of the half, scoring just seven points in the final nine minutes and going the last 5:27 without a field goal. Going into the second half, MSU’s scoring drought ended quickly as Fears converted a tough layup in the opening minute. Kohler, back on the floor, provided an immediate spark, hitting a turnaround jumper and securing an offensive rebound that led to a Cooper layup, cutting Wisconsin’s lead to 41-39. A 12-2 MSU run, highlighted by a Coen Carr alley-oop slam from Fears, restored the Spartans’ advantage at 45-41 and it looked like MSU was ready to run away - as they've done during their win streak. However, momentum quickly shifted when Tre Holloman received a technical foul for stepping into Wisconsin’s huddle during a media timeout. Wisconsin capitalized, hitting two free throws and a three-pointer on the ensuing possession to reclaim a 48-45 lead.

Carter Gilmore and Tonje fueled an 11-0 Wisconsin surge, pushing the Badgers ahead 52-45. Richardson responded with a crucial three-pointer to halt the run, and a Fears floater cut the deficit to 54-52 with just over nine minutes remaining. The intensity ramped up as both teams traded blows. Tonje’s step-back three pushed Wisconsin’s lead to 57-52, but Carr answered with another alley-oop dunk. With pace increasing, Blackwell and Richardson exchanged three-pointers, keeping Wisconsin ahead 60-57 at the 6:43 mark. After a media timeout, Richardson was fouled on a three-point attempt and converted all three free throws to tie the game at 60. Blackwell quickly responded with an and-one layup, regaining the lead for Wisconsin. As the game entered its final minutes, MSU fought back. Akins' tough layup brought the score to 68-67. However, Richardson missed a floater on the next possession that could have given MSU the lead. Tonje then hit two free throws to make it 70-67 with three minutes left. With MSU needing a big play, Akins missed a three-pointer, allowing Blackwell to drive for another tough layup, extending Wisconsin’s lead to 72-67. Kohler drilled a clutch three-pointer with 1:01 remaining to make it a two-point game. However, a loose ball foul on the next possession sent Blackwell to the line, where he hit both free throws to push Wisconsin’s lead to 74-70. Richardson answered with two free throws of his own to cut the lead to 74-72. Winters split a pair of free throws for Wisconsin, and Fears responded by drawing a foul and hitting both of his, making it 75-74 with under 20 seconds left. Wisconsin put the ball in Tonje’s hands, and he was fouled on the inbound. He calmly drained both free throws, giving the Badgers a 77-74 lead with 14.3 seconds remaining. Out of an MSU timeout, Fears drove inside and kicked out to Holloman for a potential game-tying three, but Gilmore managed to get a fingertip on the shot, forcing it short. Tonje secured the rebound, but he missed both of his ensuing free throws, leaving MSU with one last desperate chance. Fears raced up the floor and attempted to draw a foul near midcourt to earn free throws, but his shot was blocked by Tonje as time expired. The Spartans hit just one of their last seven field goal attempts, sealing Wisconsin’s victory. Michigan State’s loss ends their conference tournament run, but they remain a strong contender heading into the NCAA Tournament. Despite the loss, Richardson’s 21 points and Fears’ 14-point, 6-assist performance provided bright spots for MSU. Wisconsin, on the other hand, was powered by a record-breaking performance from Tonje, whose 32 points set a school record for most points in a Big Ten Tournament game. The Badgers’ efficiency at the free-throw line (22-for-28) proved to be a difference-maker, as it has all season long. With MSU’s postseason hopes still are very much alive in the upcoming NCAA tournament, they will look to rest, regroup and address their late-game execution issues. Meanwhile, Wisconsin moves on to the Big Ten Tournament final, seeking a championship between the winner of Maryland and Michigan.