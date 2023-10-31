Imagine, if you will, a hypothetical fan of the Michigan State Spartans. Let's call him Rick. Maybe Rick works in law enforcement, but that doesn't matter for this story.

Rick was hanging out at home with a few of his buddies on the afternoon of Saturday, Sept. 9. They watched the Spartans demolish the Richmond Spiders by 31 points. Michigan State was 2-0. Things were looking good. Rick was optimistic about the 2023 season and about the direction of the program.

Once the game was over, Rick decided that it was time to have another brewski, so he walked into his kitchen toward his fridge. But on the way there, his foot slipped on a melted ice cube on the floor, he bonked his head on the corner of the kitchen island, and he slipped into a coma.

Rick woke up Sunday morning.

Imagine trying to explain to Rick what has transpired in East Lansing over the past seven weeks.

"Mel Tucker did what? The Spartans haven't beaten anyone? Noah Kim threw how many interceptions? They put a picture of who on the video board? Michigan State lost to Michigan by how much? The board of trustees did what? Some fans want to hire who?"

It would be a lot for anyone to handle. It would likely feel like waking up in the middle of some post-apocalyptic horror show. Unfortunately, all of it is only too real.

After this weekend's lifeless loss to the Minnesota Golden Gophers, the Spartans can now also officially be classified among the living dead, just in time for Halloween. They are technically still walking around, but there is little or nothing left to play for.

Interim head coach Harlon Barnett says that his team is still "contending for Spartan pride." The Spartans can still beat Nebraska and Indiana. Maybe. Those two wins would at least get Michigan State to a record of 4-8, which would surpass the record of 3-9 in 2016. That would be at least something. It is incredibly unlikely that MSU beats either Ohio State or Penn State, though. A win over Nebraska on senior day this weekend would be a special moment for the Michigan State players and coaches.

At this point, it is important to look toward the future. On the football side of things, that means getting meaningful snaps for a lot of the young players and trying to retain as much talent as possible for the next regime. On the administration side of things, that means aggressively executing the coaching search to secure the right set of brains to lead the team going forward.

As for Rick, there is one more thing that has happened over the last seven weeks that might lift his spirits. Just wait until he hears about what has been going on down in Ann Arbor.