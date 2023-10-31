My flag football team lost this past weekend by an approximate score of 11 billion to zero. It was only the latest in a long string of defeats, some closer than others, but it seemed particularly terminal. After a long season filled with some organizational tumult, people were just...done. There seems to be a similar vibe swirling about the Michigan State program as the Mel Tucker era reaches its denouement.

Whether it is a captain entering the transfer portal midweek, but fortunately for MSU, withdrawing a couple days later, high-profile transfers leaving the program already, an interim head coach announcing that tardiness and lack of discipline will now be taken seriously, or six-straight losses, the vibes are...bad. With that said, the players who have chosen to stay, did so because they want to be Spartans.

With a team in such turmoil, and new players starting every week, it isn't overly reasonable to expect creative, opponent-specific schematic innovations to happen on a week-by-week basis. Last week, against Michigan, I felt there was a last gasp of opponent-specific game-planning. This week, in a truly disgusting 27-12 loss to Minnesota, I felt that everyone was largely phoning it in.

So it goes. Let's review the film.