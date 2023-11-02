Looking ahead, Michigan State will welcome the Nebraska Cornhuskers to town this weekend. The game will kickoff at noon Eastern Time, and will be broadcast on FS1.

This past weekend, Michigan State looked solid to begin the game versus Minnesota . However, while the defense played well for at least three quarters, the offense was unable to get any momentum going, and the Spartans went on to lose 27-12 .

On Tuesday, Oct. 24, defensive tackle Simeon Barrow Jr., who had been elected a team captain every week for the Spartans through the first seven games of the 2023 season, entered his name in the transfer portal. Barrow, who would have been a coveted recruit in the portal, ultimately withdrew his name from the portal just two days later, which is good news for the Spartans.

Barrow would have been a significant loss for the Spartans both on and off the field. Reynolds discussed the importance of the redshirt junior defensive tackle's return and how essential Barrow is to the Spartans' defensive front.

“These young men make hard decisions, and that’s just kind of the nature of where we are in college football,” Reynolds stated. “Money is getting thrown around, and young men have hard decisions to make. It was a hard decision for (Barrow) to make because he did not want to leave his teammates. We sat down and talked about it, and slept on it, and talked through it. He decided to come back, which is great. He had some people in his ear, and I think it was the best decision. You should have seen the room light up when he walked back in.”

Barrow, who has seen slightly less production this year compared to last season, is still one of the premier players on Michigan State's defense. Barrow thus far in his career has amassed 8.5 total sacks, including 1.5 this season. However, as talented as Barrow is, his leadership is much more valuable, especially with the season that Michigan State has been subject to.

Reynolds spoke more about Barrow and his character, and highlighted why his teammates have so much respect for him.

“That (decision to stay) says a lot about him," Reynolds said about Barrow. "First of all, how much he loves the game, and how much he cares about his teammates, and how much it means for him to be a leader. And for him to come back and make the hard decision that he had to make, and not double down on it in this day in time, that speaks highly about who he is. I have a lot of respect for him coming back, and I know our team does, too. He got up, and he played at a high level this past weekend.”