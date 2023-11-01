This Saturday, the Michigan State Spartans will host the Nebraska Cornhuskers . The University of Nebraska's mascot is literally a dude whose job is to manually process corn. The Huskers have a physical mascot that roams the sidelines. His name is Herbie Husker and he looks like this:

There is not a lot to talk about when it comes to Michigan State football, but I feel that I should at least have the energy and motivation to make fun of the mascot for this week's opponent.

I should be able to deploy several paragraphs of corny jokes. The opponent alone provides some serious low hanging ears. I should be able to produce some "a-maize-ing" content in this intro that really pops.

But after watching the Spartans get creamed on the field for six-straight weeks, I am not sure that I have it in me anymore. Much like the season as whole, I feel like a husk of my former self. You would think that I could at least produce one "Field of Dreams" reference (Wait. That's Iowa. Shucks.) But I got nothing.

Unfortunately, it seems that my current feeling of "ma(la)ize" is shared by the Spartan football team. The effort last weekend in Minneapolis against Minnesota was as flat and uninspiring as a corn tortilla. This weekend, Michigan State will celebrate this year's seniors. Perhaps that will spark some kernel of emotion that can carry the team to victory. Sure. That's possible

Either way, it is important to show up, cheer, and support the kids who have been giving it their all out on the field, despite going through an emotional roller coaster off of the field. This season has not progressed in the way that anyone wanted or expected, but that does not fall on the players. It falls on the leaders and the adults who let them down.

Michigan State Athletic Director Alan Haller and his staff are currently out in the field stalking new talent to lead the program going forward. I am confident that the search will yield a high-quality coach and staff that will make Spartan fans proud. The sun will once again rise on Spartan Football.