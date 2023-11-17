Staff Picks: Michigan State Versus Indiana
As the 2023 football season winds down, Michigan State will look to end the year on a high note with wins in its final two games. That begins this weekend in Bloomington with a game against Indiana.
The Spartans are about four-point underdogs, and each team enters with just one win in their last five contests. Both squads have records of 3-7 overall and 1-6 in Big Ten play.
Our Spartans Illustrated team breaks down the matchup and discusses what MSU has to do to pull out the win.
Staff Picks:
Ryan O'Bleness
Michigan State 27, Indiana 20
This matchup is going to come down to Michigan State's stagnant offense versus Indiana's struggling defense. Defensively, the Hoosiers rank last in the Big Ten in rushing yards allowed per game (160.9 yards per game) and last in total yards allowed per game (391.1 yards allowed per game).
Meanwhile, Michigan State ranks 12th in the conference in total offense (305.4 yards per game) and 13th in rushing offense (102.1 yards per game). Something has to give. Michigan State gets its fourth and likely final win of 2023.
Kevin Knight
Michigan State 37, Indiana 28
I have absolutely zero confidence in that pick, but it feels right, nonetheless. This Memorial Stadium game will be a memorial for Harlon Barnett to remember the good times by. Then a heavy scrub down of the Old Brass Spittoon will be needed, because that trophy is just nasty.
Paul Fanson
Indiana 26, Michigan State 22
Despite last week's demolition in Columbus, one could make the argument that the Spartans have been playing better over the past few weeks. Unfortunately, one could also say that about Indiana with more justification.
This is a very winnable game for the Spartans, but the fact that it is senior day in Bloomington will provide just enough juice in Indiana. The game will be close throughout, but a late score by the hometown Hoosiers will keep the Michigan State rivalry trophy case empty and the Spartans with nowhere to spit.
Matt Sheehan
Indiana 24, Michigan State 19
Let's just please get this game and season over with.
Brendan Moore
Indiana 27, Michigan State 20
This will be a higher-scoring game than most expect. Brendan Sorsby is a solid quarterback and should be able to make some plays against the Michigan State defense.
The Indiana defense allowed 48 points last week against Illinois, so the Hoosiers are vulnerable on that side of the ball. This should be a tight game throughout but I’ll take Indiana by a touchdown at home.
Zach Manning
Michigan State 24, Indiana 21
This is two bad football teams in a game that doesn't really matter in the grand scheme of things. Overall, I think MSU is the better team, but it'll be close.
The Spartans take an early lead, but never pull away. A late field goal clinches the victory for MSU.
