Michigan State's road game against the Indiana Hoosiers on Nov. 18 will receive its kickoff time after this upcoming Week 11 games finish. The game will start at either noon or 3:30/4 p.m. Eastern Time and be broadcast on the Big Ten Network regardless of start time. Streaming will be available via the FOX Sports App.

The matchup will be the Spartans' final visit to Bloomington as Big Ten East opponents where MSU has lost just once as division opponents (2016). The Spartans next return to Memorial Stadium in 2025 when the conference will have moved to a division-less format.

MSU will look to avenge an overtime loss to IU last season in East Lansing and return the Old Brass Spittoon back home. The Spartans will hope to avoid the outcome of just two games at Memorial Stadium this century that saw defeat, a 46-21 loss in 2006 and a 24-21 loss in 2016.

IU will hope to extend its recent success in the series as well, though. The Hoosiers have won two of the last three against the Spartans, both in East Lansing. Overall, IU has won three of the past seven in a lopsided 49-18-2 series dominated by Michigan State.