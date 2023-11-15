There was only one Spartan who was able to put up any points against Ohio State this past Saturday: redshirt senior kicker Jonathan Kim. In front of more than 105,000 people in the stands at Ohio Stadium, Kim made a 53-yard field goal, and missed a 56-yarder, in MSU's 38-3 loss to the Buckeyes in Columbus last weekend. "It's been great to be able to go out (and help the team)," Kim said earlier this week when asked about his 53-yard field goal against the Buckeyes. "No one will turn down a long field goal. Long field goals are really cool, and the great thing about a long field goal is there's less pressure, just because when you line up for 56, 57 yards, if you miss, there's a little bit less (disappointment) compared to if you miss a 30-yard field goal. There's gonna be a little more backlash (on shorter field goals) than if you miss a 57 (yarder)." So far this season, Kim has made 12 of his 17 field goal attempts, and all 14 of his extra point attempts. He has made four of his seven field goal tries from 50 yards or more, and has a long of 58 yards on the year. He still feels like he can hit from as far as 62 yards away, under the right conditions. Kim is fairly pleased with his performance thus far, but knows he still has more to give. "I definitely believe that I can make every kick that I've had so far," Kim said. "So, obviously 70 percent isn't where I want to be, but seven of my 17 kick (attempts) being 50-plus (yards), it's not gonna be easy to make everything. I wouldn't say I'm happy with my performance, but definitely, I'm not disappointed in where I'm at." In addition to kicking field goals and point-after-touchdown (PAT) attempts, Kim, who is well-regarded for his length strength, has been strong on kickoffs as well. He has 36 kickoffs for 2,284 yards (63.4 yards per attempt) in 10 games this season. Of Kim's 36 attempts, 23 have been touchbacks. Kim feels like he can still "definitely do better" on kickoffs, but he feels like he is in a good flow in that regard. Kim, who recently became engaged, also talked about the differences between kicking on turf fields compared to grass fields. He admitted that he prefers to kick off of turf because it is "more consistent" than grass surfaces.

Michigan State's Jonathan Kim celebrates with teammates after making. 50-yard field goal against Nebraska on Nov. 4, 2023. (© Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

As mentioned earlier, Kim's longest made field goal of the year was from 58 yards out. He accomplished that on Sept. 30 at Iowa, and in doing so, set the Kinnick Stadium for longest field goal made. For Kim, that moment against the Hawkeyes was special. Not just because of the record, but because of the belief in him from his coaching staff and teammates, and the power that he felt God gave him. "It's really cool," Kim said about setting the Kinnick Stadium record. "God really strengthened me there. Pregame, I was (thinking) my range is 55 (yards) going that way, because I was going into the wind, but God will provide the strength that I need, and he gave me exactly what I needed and I just was barely able to put that one in. "In pregame, I will give (the coaching staff) a range, and sometimes they listen, sometimes they don't. With with my 58 (yarder at Iowa), I told them my range was 55 (yards) going that way because I was into the wind. So I was like ... I don't really feel confident going past 55, but they felt confident in me, and so they sent me back there, and like I said earlier, God really gave me the strength to be able to put it through." That faith from interim head coach Harlon Barnett, the rest of the coaching staff and his teammates inspires Kim. He feels like it gives him even more confidence to go out and make kicks for the Spartans. "It means a lot, just knowing that the head coach trusts you, to put you out there past your range, just to continuously put me out there (from) 50-plus (yards), because right now I'm tied for first in 50-plus (yard) attempts," Kim said about Barnett. "So, it just helps me and my confidence knowing that my head coach trusts me, and just knowing that everybody on the team, when I go out there, they expect me to make the kick ... some people might think, 'Oh, that puts pressure on you,' but no, it's just good to know that your team has your back and will support you whether you make it or miss it."

Michigan State Spartans kicker Jonathan Kim kicks a 38-yard field goal against Minnesota on Oct. 28, 2023. (© Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports)

After transferring in this summer from North Carolina, it's safe to say things have not exactly gone to plan for Kim and the Spartans in 2023. In September, Michigan State fired head coach Mel Tucker for violating the "moral turpitude" clause in his contract following sexual harassment allegations. Meanwhile, on the field, MSU has struggled to a 3-7 overall record, including just 1-6 in Big Ten play. Despite all of the adversity, Kim feels like he made the right decision to come to East Lansing. "Besides everything that's happened, I've really enjoyed this year," Kim said when asked to reflect on his decision to transfer to Michigan State. "I've made a lot of really good friends. Individually, I feel like I've had a pretty good year. Just the specialists, as a group, have had a pretty good season. So, yeah, I definitely feel like I've gained a lot since I've come here." With the Tar Heels, Kim worked more as a kickoff specialist, so his placekicking opportunities were limited. When he was looking for a new school to transfer to in the offseason, he was looking for two things: a place where he can continue to become closer to God, and a program that would give him a chance to kick field goals and extra points. "My goal in finding a place where I was going to go is a place to grow my faith, and I've definitely been able to grow my faith, and I've definitely had the opportunity to kick field goals, too," Kim said. "So, definitely everything that I've asked for, I've gotten here (at Michigan State)." Kim's faith is strong, and he mentioned that he often talks about that topic with redshirt sophomore running back Nate Carter and redshirt freshman defensive back Caleb Coley because for those three individuals, doing so is "more important that football." Speaking of which, Kim is using his platform to give back. He has started a GoFundMe page to benefit City Rescue Mission of Lansing, which offers housing and food for homeless people in the area. Kim resonated with the 501(c)3 organization because it provides an "opportunity for people to grow in their faith" by offering men's and women’s ministry. For those who would like to help, you can donate to the GoFundMe page here.

For Kim, the leg strength is something that he has obviously continued to work on, but has also always come natural for him since a young age. Prior to coming to MSU, he redshirted after four games with North Carolina in 2022, which allowed him more time to work on other aspects of his game, such as accuracy. "Growing up, I've had a pretty strong leg," Kim explained. "My Dad will tell you he knew I could do something with how strong my leg was since I was 5 (years old) — I don't know how true that is. I definitely would say I've had a pretty strong leg throughout my life. I definitely believed that I was a Power Five field goal kicker when I was at UNC, but just having that time and after the fourth week (of 2022) to be able to work and really hone in and focus on my craft really just helped me get to the next level, just push myself to get a little bit better." Kim, who is in his first season at Michigan State, but fifth in college football in total, does have one year of eligibility remaining. As of now, his plan is to return to MSU in 2024, but that decision has not been finalized yet. "I've got one more year left," Kim said about his eligibility. "I'll most likely come back, but if there's a good chance that I could go (pro), then I might. So, it's still in debate whether I'm going to stay or not, but I'm leaning more toward staying." Due to the colder temperatures, Kim feels like being a kicker in the Big Ten will help prepare him for a potential opportunity in the NFL. He knows that in the professional ranks, games are played well into January and perhaps even February, so he needs to get used to it now to thrive in the future if he catches on with a pro team that experiences cold weather.