After one short week of good feelings for Spartan fans, a trip to Columbus, Ohio was all it took to end Michigan State’s one-game win streak. The Spartans came into the game as huge underdogs (32.5 points), and the result on the field was as expected. Michigan State fell to Ohio State on Saturday night by a score of 38-3.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GaW5hbC4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3kxWVJZaVphckEi PnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS95MVlSWWlaYXJBPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1p Y2hpZ2FuIFN0YXRlIEZvb3RiYWxsIChATVNVX0Zvb3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01TVV9Gb290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTcy MzU0NjQ2OTMxMzk2MjI0Mj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJl ciAxMiwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

OSU piled up 177 yards on the ground and 353 yards through the air. The Buckeyes burned the Spartans for multiple explosive plays, including seven pass plays of at least 18 yards and five running plays of at least 10 yards. MSU managed just 182 total yards, 94 on the ground and 88 through the air. The flow of the first half followed a remarkable pattern. First, Ohio State would get the ball and methodically march down the field to score a touchdown, including one or two explosive plays. Then, Michigan State would get the ball, drive into Buckeye territory, and stall around the 35-yard line. Ohio State’s first three touchdowns were scored by wide receiver and Heisman candidate Marvin Harrison, Jr. His first touchdown came on an end around, the second came on a fade route, and third on a slant pattern. Just seconds into the second quarter, the Spartans trailed 21-0. The Spartans picked up at least 30 yards on each of their first three possessions, but they only had a missed 56-yard field goal to show for it. Michigan State had a brief spark in the second quarter, as the Green and White pinned the Buckeyes deep in their own territory and forced a three-and-out. MSU would take advantage of the flip in field position by driving 19 yards and kicking a 53-yard field goal to trim OSU's lead to 21-3. Unfortunately, the Spartans would not pick up another first down in the first half while the Buckeyes would add two more touchdowns, including one with just 15 seconds remaining, to bring the score to 35-3 at the break.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4uPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Kb25hdGhhbnNf a2ltMTc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEpvbmF0aGFuc19raW0xNzwv YT4mIzM5O3Mga2ljayBpcyBnb29kIGZyb20gNTMuPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dvR3JlZW4/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb0dyZWVuPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28vemdEOU5wemU1RyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3pnRDlOcHpl NUc8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWljaGlnYW4gU3RhdGUgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBN U1VfRm9vdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTVNV X0Zvb3RiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNzIzNTE2MDcwMzkxNDE0ODM0P3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDEyLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90 ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRl ci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

In contrast to OSU's success early in the game, MSU failed to pick up a third-down conversion in the first 30 minutes. The Spartans finished the game just two-for-14 on third down. The Spartans received the ball to open the second half but failed to get a first down. Ohio State proceeded to drive the ball 59 yards down the field, but the MSU defense finally got a redzone stop to force a 36-yard field goal. After making the score 38-3, Ohio State started inserting many of its back-up players, and the remainder of the game was uneventful with no additional scoring. Throughout the game, the defense played hard, but ultimately struggled to string enough good plays in a row to consistently get off the field. Cal Haladay led all Spartans with nine tackles. On offense, the Spartans had some success running the ball. At one point in the second quarter, Michigan State was averaging over five yards per carry. Graduate student Jared Mangham saw his first significant action of the season. He finished the game with 35 yards on nine carries. He also picked up a first down on a fake punt in the first half that was a bright spot in an otherwise tough night for the Spartans.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5PSCEgTWljaGlnYW4gU3RhdGUga2VlcHMgdGhlIGNoYWlucyBtb3Zp bmcuPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NU1VfRm9vdGJhbGw/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE1TVV9Gb290YmFsbDwvYT4gfCA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQmlnVGVuU2F0dXJk YXlOaWdodD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0Jp Z1RlblNhdHVyZGF5TmlnaHQ8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby93 NVJLclQ2eFBCIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vdzVSS3JUNnhQQjwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBOQkMgU3BvcnRzIChATkJDU3BvcnRzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL05CQ1Nwb3J0cy9zdGF0dXMvMTcyMzUxMjQzMTg5 MTExNjUzND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciAxMiwgMjAy MzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0 Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Not to be outdone, Nathan Carter also ran well, finishing with 52 yards on 11 carries. Katin Houser finished the game with 92 yards passing, going 12-for-24. The loss drops Michigan State to 3-7 on the season with just two games remaining. There is still a slim chance that the Spartans could qualify for a bowl game with a 5-7 record if not enough 6-6 teams are available. But, in order to make this a possibility, Michigan State would need to win next week at Indiana, and then again at Ford Field in the season finale against Penn State. It’s not over until it’s over. Around the start of the matchup against Ohio State, the announcement came down that the Indiana game will start at Noon. Previously, it was pending a final start time but would be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.